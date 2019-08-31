Skulls and Roses first impression: Mindless entertainment in a cringe-worthy show

Have you been missing TV reality show MTV Roadies? No, not the latest seasons which have Neha Dhupia and Karan Kundrra on the judge’s panel. I am talking about the real Roadies, where Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman became the villains, the rudest men on television, but still left youngsters, all around the country, with a wish to be a Roadie. If yes, tune in to Amazon Prime Video’s latest original Skulls and Roses.

Advertising

Skulls and Roses is a reality show which takes its sixteen ‘hot looking’ contestants on an adventurous journey between ‘Skull Island’ and ‘Rose Island’. For those of you completely out of the loop, in the show, participants are invited to form bonds of love on Rose Island which is ruled by Rajiv. They are then tested for their authenticity and fortitude on Raghu’s Skull Island. Basically, it is just a combination of MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla.

I watched the first two episodes of the show. While watching those 16 contestants trapped in a scenic town of South Africa, I felt a sense of a relief. I didn’t have to focus on who is who or read between the lines to understand the show better. I just sat back and had my dose of mindless entertainment.

But I won’t dismiss the cringe that comes along with it. There is a lot of young girls in their bikinis and boys with bare chests who are always impatient to meet the opposite sex. They judge each other on their physical appearance, are coupled vaguely by picking up random chits and occasionally get messages about what they need to do. To bring the dramatic effect, hosts Raghu and Rajiv bring regular twists expecting contestants to either get into shouting matches or get intimate, and mind you, nothing will be beeped or blurred out.

Maybe, it is the ordinariness of Skulls and Roses which made me sit through the episodes. So if you want to watch Raghu grilling the contestants, superficial singles trying to build chemistry with each other for the sake of survival and some daredevil action on screen, then stream this Amazon Prime Video reality show.