Six thrillers to watch if you liked Fahadh Faasil starrer C U Soon

(From left) Hugh Jackman and Madeline Brewer in Prisoners and Cam, respectively. (Photo: amazonprimevideo, netflix)

If you have had the good fortune to catch Malayalam thriller C U Soon on Amazon Prime Video, it is most likely that you ended up engaging and connecting with the Mahesh Narayanan directorial. The movie, which features Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, is an evocative, emotional thriller. The kind that we don’t often see in Indian cinema, unfortunately. However, there are makers who have successfully explored this genre in a manner similar to C U Soon. Here are a few of them.

Searching

Written by debutante director Angeesh Chaganty, Searching features the underrated John Cho who is on the hunt for his missing daughter. The world of Searching unfolds entirely on sets of screens, which makes for a fascinating, intriguing watch.

You can stream the 2018 release on YouTube.

Cam

The 2018 Netflix film is about identity theft, a virtual identity theft to be precise. Set in the world of webcam porn, Cam shows us that life has a way of teaching its lessons when we begin to take things for granted. In this case, freedom on the internet. Madeline Brewer (you might know her from Handmaid’s Tale) delivers a standout performance.

You can watch Cam on Netflix.

Prisoners

Parents can be overly protective at times, and most days, they have good reason to be that way. Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman movie Prisoners shows you exactly why. While the film itself doesn’t hold parallels to C U Soon, it has the same kind of emotional range and complexity to it.

Prisoners is available to stream on YouTube.

Ratters

2015 film Ratters is basically a ‘found-footage’ thriller that features Pretty Little Liars fame Ashley Benson in the lead role. Ratters explores the idea of privacy in a world dependent on technology. While it always doesn’t strike the target, Ratters is still a worthwhile and relevant movie, especially now, when all of the world is relying on a range of technological devices.

Creep

A film within a film, this 2014 Mark Duplass indie outing has been rightly named Creep. From its story to the way it has been filmed, Creep is unsettling and unnerving in the best way possible. The official synopsis of the movie reads, “When a videographer answers a Craigslist ad for a one-day job in a remote mountain town, he finds his client is not at all what he initially seems.”

You can watch Creep on Netflix. Just don’t watch it alone at night. You have been warned.

Read | C U Soon movie review: A satisfying, moving thriller

Unfriended

A teen bully dies by suicide after a video, which slut-shames her, becomes viral. Soon, an anonymous person online seeks revenge upon a group of teenagers for the deed. Like most of the movies mentioned in this listicle, Unfriended’s mystery also unfolds online. And it is mostly spell-binding.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd