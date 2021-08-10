Sima Taparia set to return with Indian Matchmaking Season 2

One of the most popular reality shows of recent times, Indian Matchmaking is all set to return with a second season on Netflix. The streaming service also announced that matchmaker Sima Taparia will be back for the new season.

Indian Matchmaking premiered on Netflix in July 2020 and soon gained a huge following around the world. The show followed single men and women who have decided to opt for an arranged marriage and are seeking the help of Sima Taparia in trying to find the right match. The show had its cast members spread across India and USA.

The eight-episode series found many takers, with some raising questions about the archaic practice of arranged marriages and how it distinguishes between men and women when it came to societal expectations. The show was also criticised for its caste-based discrimination for selecting a match, and for reinforcing classist stereotypes.

In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, Sima Taparia had spoken about the idea of arranged marriages in today’s day and age. “The idea of arranged marriages has also evolved. Gone are the days when parents would find matches and marry their children to suitable partners. These days children also play an active part in the process of matchmaking. And sometimes, they feel they need some extra guidance and help,” she said.

None of the matches that were made in Indian Matchmaking Season 1 lasted after the show.

Sima Taparia was recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT.