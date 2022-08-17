Sima Taparia picks Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli as her favourite Bollywood couple after calling Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas mismatched

The second season of the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking has come with its own share of controversies and memes. The thoughts and ideologies of Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia have once again led to a meme-fest and a lot of criticism as well. Her remarks on actor Priyanka Chopra and her American singer-husband Nick Jonas too drew a lot of attention. And, now after rejecting Nick and Priyanka’s pairing, Sima has picked her favourite Bollywood couples.

In a new interview, Sima Taparia was asked who she thinks makes for an ideal Bollywood couple. She told Goodtimes, “call me old but I think Hema Malini and Dharmendra are perfect and amongst the youngsters, it’s Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli”.

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 and are parents to a daughter now. The two have an age gap of six months with Anushka being six months older than Virat. Hema Malini and Dharmendra, who have been married for 42 years now, too have a wide age gap between them. Hema Malini is 13 years younger than Dharmendra; he was earlier married and had children from his marriage with Prakash Kaur.

On the show, Sima rejected Priyanka and Nick’s pairing as Priyanka is 11 years older than Nick. As per her, Nick looks “petite” in front of Priyanka. When one of her clients, Nadia, told her she likes Vishal, who is seven years younger than her, Sima told her the relationship would not work because of the age difference.

When Nadia jokingly cited the example of Priyanka and Nick, the matchmaker said, “But I don’t feel it’s a good match, sorry to tell them. Just they have married, but it’s not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her, and she looks elder.”

Sima Taparia is fine with the man being older than the girl and not the other way around as she believes, “there is bound to be a clash in maturity levels.” The first season of Indian Matchmaking was released in 2020. The show is expected to return with a third season as well.