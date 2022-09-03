Sima Taparia asks Seema Sajdeh why it took her 22 years to realise she’s incompatible with Sohail Khan, she has a sassy reply

Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives returned with its second season on Friday, providing fans with another dose of drama, gossip and glamour. And just like the last time, the new season also features several celebrity cameos, including Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia, the popular matchmaker from Mumbai.

Sima appeared on the show to find a perfect match for Seema Sajdeh, who got divorced from her husband Sohail Khan recently. The couple married in 1998 and have two children together. But Sima Taparia, who started by asking Seema the reason for her divorce in her own unique style, was ‘horrified’ when Seema told her she is interested in girls.

During an episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Sima Taparia asked Seema Sajdeh how long has she been separated from Sohail and what the reason behind her decision was. Seema shared that she and Sohail have been living separately for the past five years and quoting her reason for separation, she said, “Our views are not same.” This prompted Sima Taparia to ask, “But after 22 years you came to know the views are not same?” Not very comfortable with the question, Seema turned the tables on Taparia, who kept suggesting that people shouldn’t give up on relationships.

Maheep Kapoor shared the picture with Sima Taparia, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari on Instagram. Maheep Kapoor shared the picture with Sima Taparia, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari on Instagram.

Seema told Taparia, “I was following your formula because we were both trying. It’s not like we didn’t try together. And, when you have children, it’s a different situation.” Then, Maheep Kapoor asked Taparia if maybe Seema needs someone who understands her madness and Seema interrupted, “Maybe I prefer women.” Her comment left Taparia speechless. On seeing the reaction, Seema said, “I was joking”.

Later, in her piece-to-camera, Seema Sajdeh shared, “She was horrified. I think she was sweating a little bit when I asked her that.” Maheep even asked Taparia if she can find a bride for Seema and the matchmaker said with a straight face, “I don’t do it. In India, it’s not open yet, so I am not doing that.”

Ahead of the show’s release, Maheep Kapoor had shared a picture of herself, Seema and Neelam Kothari with Sima Taparia from a pre-release event.