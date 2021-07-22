Silsila SidNaaz Ka: Press rewind on Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill love story, strictly for fans

Ever since Voot announced that it will release ‘Silsila SidNaaz Ka‘, fans have been on a countdown. And just as well, because this fare is strictly for the fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill as it presses rewind on the time they spent inside the Bigg Boss house. It is gift-wrapped, with a nice bow on top, delivered directly to those who swear by the duo.

The one-hour show dropped on Thursday, and fans can’t be more thrilled. Silsila SidNaaz Ka starts with the introduction of our ‘hero’ and ‘heroine’ in style. The narrator even goes on to say that ‘Heer Ranjha’ and ‘Laila Majnu’ are now old school as real bonding is now defined as ‘Sidnaaz’. From using footage of their fun moments to them fighting passionately during tasks, the stage is set for the moment fans have been waiting for — when Sidharth and Shehnaaz were drawn to each other.

As fans would know, the two initially were just about cordial to each other in the house. After a few conversations, they soon became thick friends, and eventually Shehnaaz claimed ‘Sidharth mera hai’ on the show. The Balika Vadhu actor, while interacting with a guest, had also opened up about his bond with her. He said that Shehnaaz brings positive energy in him and he likes being with her. Calling her a friend for life, Sidharth had showered praises on her.

You wanted it and we got it! Bola tha na kuch dhamakedaar hone wala hai 🕺

If you are happy and you know it, say #SIDNAAZ! #SilsilaSidNaazKa is streaming now only on #Voot. Music by: @rcr_rapstar#SilsilaSidNaazKaOnVoot #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill@sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/VJqDXEqlDm — Voot (@justvoot) July 22, 2021

The best moment that stands out in the special film is the one where Shehnaaz literally blackmails Sidharth into pampering her. As a token of his affection, he planted a kiss on her forehead while standing on the other side of a wall during a task. Even Shehnaaz getting the otherwise serious Sidharth to dance and have fun shows their bond.

Silsila SidNaaz Ka highlights all such moments, giving a glimpse of the relationship the two shared. From having heartfelt conversations to fighting like kids, and even pulling pranks on each other, Sidnaaz managed to keep their fans entertained throughout the season. As the two dealt with misunderstandings and insecurity, and spend some low moments away from each other, will also leave fans emotional. The film also features a special rap by RCR.

Here’s what Sidnaaz fans have to say about ‘Silsila SidNaaz Ka’:

SidNaaz ne ek baar fir rula diya yaar

After 2years aaj bhi ye dono sabko emotional karne ka dum rakhte hai.

Mehrbaan song OMG i love it.

I feel the same emotion still after bb

SidNaaz@sidharth_shukla@ishehnaaz_gill

Thanks for coming into our life

And thanks Voot for the movie — Fatima (@Fatima40324778) July 22, 2021

Being shehnaazian, I just wanted to thanku for such a beautiful movie 🍿..I loved every bit of it although didn’t like much the starting part with paras but I understand that there is need to show offcourse otherwise movie nhi Banti..but loved it got tears also so i use #SIDNAAZ — Shehnaazian for life ✨ #ShineFam✨ (@nehaarora05) July 22, 2021

Voot thank you for the movie 💓

Hope aage vi ham sidnaazians ko ese hi dhamakedaar surprise doge Aur kiss mein SidNaaz hain toh to hain hi best kyun ki SidNaaz hi best hai💕💕#SidNaaz #SilsilaSidNaazKa — Mon(সুইটহার্ট. কুল্লু) 💫❣️ (@DeshmukhMonjima) July 22, 2021

Wow!!!!! Thank u @justvoot for sharing my love towards #SidNaaz in ur movie #SilsilaSidNaazKa 🙏😭🤧❤ proud moment for me and congrats all other family members who got the chance like me 💐💐❤❤@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill

We love you ❤🤞❤🤞❤🤞pic.twitter.com/8tMB5UG6au — Fatima (@Fatima40324778) July 22, 2021

Watched #SilsilaSidNaazKa Reflects a beautiful journey of #SidNaaz -cute introduction, Raw fights, Real love, Pacifying mode & growth of their Indestructible BOND! Wrapped with a soulful music & Rap

Overall it was an Enchanting journey of SidNaaz

It’s trending #Voot ur ❤ — Priya (@Priyaaaa13) July 22, 2021

Post their Bigg Boss 13 stint, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill starred together in two music videos — “Bhula Dunga” and “Shona Shona”. They have even collaborated in multiple ad campaigns, treating fans to Sidnaaz moments.

On work front, while Sidharth was last seen in Broken But Beautiful 3, Shehnaaz shot for her first big film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh.