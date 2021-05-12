Sidharth Shukla’s Broken But Beautiful 3 to stream from this date

Sidharth Shukla’s much awaited digital debut is set for its premiere. To be simulcast on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer, Broken But Beautiful 3 will stream from May 29. Harleen Sethi, who featured in the first two seasons, made the announcement on Wednesday. The official handle of the streaming platform also shared that the teaser of the show will be released on Friday, while Agastya’s (Sidharth Shukla) poster will be unveiled tomorrow.

In the minute-long video Harleen Sethi shared how the audience loved Sameera (Sethi) and Veer’s (Vikrant Massey) love story. She added that now it’s time to witness two broken hearts’ Agastya and Rumi’s romance. These two different people meet in unlikely circumstances only to become each other’s support. Harleen ended the video stating that she misses all her fans.

The new season of Broken But Beautiful is said to be quite an intense one, which will not only talk about romance but also falling out of love. A few weeks back, producer Ekta Kapoor had left fans in a frenzy after she shared a video of Sidharth and Sonia’s characters sharing a kiss. The video from the edit table gave a hint of the love-hate relationship between the duo as they fight over drinks. As they kiss each other quite passionately, the chemistry between Sidharth and Sonia is also quite evident.

Last year in April, the producer made an official announcement of the new season, and even asked her followers to suggest suitable actors. Fresh off the success of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla’s name was recommended by most. In December 2020, Ekta revealed Sonia Rathee as the leading lady opposite Shukla. An Indian-American actor and dancer, Broken But Beautiful 3 will mark her big debut in the Hindi entertainment industry.

Expressing his excitement over bagging the lead role in the popular franchise, Sidharth Shukla had earlier said in a statement, “I am thrilled to announce my association with season three of Broken But Beautiful, a show which was hugely loved, admired, and appreciated by all. I have heard great things about the earlier two seasons, and I am excited to work with Ekta Kapoor for whom I have all the respect and admiration. I’m looking forward to this one.”