Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Sidharth Shukla-starrer Broken But Beautiful 3 to stream on MX Player for free

June 15, 2021 9:48:24 pm
sidharth shukla broken but beautiful 3 sonia rathee mx playerSidharth Shukla made his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful 3.

Actor Sidharth Shukla‘s first digital show Broken But Beautiful Season 3 is set to stream for free on MX Player.

The makers announced on Tuesday that the 10-episode web series, which released on ALTBalaji on May 29, will now also stream on MX Player from June 18.

Sidharth Shukla received a lot of audience love for his performance in Broken But Beautiful Season 3.

Speaking about Broken But Beautiful 3, Sidharth told indianexpress.com that he fell for the character the moment he heard the script. “There have been times when I have gone through similar situations or felt similarly emotionally. However, the ways he tries to cope with it are quite different from what I would do,” he said.

Broken But Beautiful first debuted on ALTBalaji in 2018 with Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi playing the leads.

