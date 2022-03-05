Shehnaaz Gill remembers Siddharth Shukla on Shilpa Shetty’s show: ‘Siddharth always wanted to see me happy’

Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Saturday shared the trailer of her upcoming chat show, titled Shape of You. In the trailer, she spoke about how on the show, she will chat with celebrities about fitness, diet and well-being. The trailer features several celebrities, including Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill. Within a minute of the trailer, Shehnaaz is seen showing off her dance moves and talking about flaunting her figure with ‘thumkas’. “Agar hum thumke na maare toh wo figure kis kaam ka? (What is the use of having a good figure if we don’t use it to dance?)” a happy Shehnaaz is seen expressing to Shilpa.

Shilpa can also be seen talking about her mental health and in a snippet, she reveals, “Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha. (Sidharth always wanted to see me happy.)”

Shehnaaz and Sidharth rose to fame with their stint on Bigg Boss 13. The two were affectionately called SidNaaz by their fans. Sidharth passed away in September 2021. Shehnaaz paid a tribute to Siddharth with her song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’.

Apart from Shehnaaz, the show will feature Jacqueline Fernandez, Shamita Shetty, Badshah and John Abraham among others. While Shamita will open up on fighting depression, Jacqueline will talk about the phase when she felt lonely. Badshah will also be seen revealing about his anxiety disorder.

Sharing the promo of the show, Shilpa wrote in the caption, “Played many roles, but the one that I’m most passionate about is being a Wellness enthusiast. And whatever platform it takes… Films/TV to NOW radio to spread the word. Couldn’t have a better catalyst in doing this better on Radio. Hence, joining hands with Filmy Mirchi (@filmy.mirchi) for my own fitness chat show felt serendipitous. Bringing my life’s learnings about making positive & healthy lifestyle changes to the table with my celebrity friends. I’m elated and excited to announce my latest venture: ‘Pintola Peanut Butter presents Shape Of You!’ I am going to be in conversation with a lot of my friends; and we’ll be discussing their fitness journeys, their mental & physical struggles, and some secret life mantras that they swear by!”

The show will stream on Filmy Mirchi from March 11.