Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s The Family Man discussion makes Manoj Bajpayee feel ‘FOMO, LOLO, ROFLO’

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are excited about The Family Man 2. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill said they are excited for the second season of The Family Man. On Monday, Shehnaaz tweeted asking Sidharth if he would be interested in watching the first season of the Manoj Bajpayee series. “Family Man ka trailer dekh kar mazza aa gaya. @sidharth_shukla Season 1 wapas dekhna banta hai, what say? (Loved Family Man’s trailer. Sidharth, we should watch the first season all over again, what say?),” Shehnaaz wrote.

In response to Shehnaaz’s tweet, Sidharth wrote, “Sri, Sri, Srikant ji, the not so minimum guy ko wapas dekhna hi padega. Can’t agree more @ishehnaaz_gill, #LoveTheFamilyMan @BajpayeeManoj, kya kadak trailer hai! (We have to watch it again.)”

Family Man ka trailer dekh kar mazza aa gaya 👏 @sidharth_shukla Season 1 wapas dekhna banta hai, what say? #LoveTheFamilyMan ❤️❤️ — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 24, 2021

Sri, Sri, Srikant ji, the not so minimum guy ko wapas dekhna hi padega. Can’t agree more @ishehnaaz_gill , #LoveTheFamilyMan @BajpayeeManoj , kya kadak trailer hai! https://t.co/RnF5KUyUU5 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 24, 2021

Soon, an excited Manoj Bajpayee said that Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s plan has left him feeling “FOMO” and he wants to be a part of their plan to watch the first season all over again.

“Tumlog ka plan sunkar mujhe FOMO, LOLO, ROFLO ho raha hai… main bhi aa raha hoon guys, mere liye ruko. (I am feeling FOMO, LOLO, ROFLO after listening to your plan. I am also coming, wait for me),” Manoj tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Manoj celebrated 40 million views on The Family Man season 2’s trailer. The actor said he felt “humbled.” “Now That’s quite a feat for the team’s hard work !!! Thank you for this immense Love,” the actor mentioned via Twitter.

The Family Man 2, directed by Raj and DK, also stars Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

The series, which marks Samantha’s Bollywood and OTT debut, will stream on Amazon Prime Studio from June 4 onwards.