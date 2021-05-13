Sidharth Shukla introduces his character Agastya from Broken But Beautiful 3: ‘Fiery, passionate and willful’

The wait is finally over for all Sidharth Shukla fans. The Bigg Boss 13 winner has unveiled the first poster of his character Agastya Rao from his upcoming show Broken But Beautiful 3. The picture has him looking down while getting drenched in rain. He also described his character as ‘fiery, passionate and wilful’.

Giving an insight about his character, Sidharth further shared that Agastya cannot help ‘but fall in love with someone who comes from a world he doesn’t approve of’. The series also stars Sonia Rathee as Rumi, and as per the actor, her poster would be revealed later in the day while the teaser of the show is set release tomorrow.

“Meet Agastya – Fiery, passionate and willful! He can’t help but fall in love with someone who comes from a world he doesn’t approve of. Rumi’s poster out today at 6pm; show streaming on 29th May on @Altbalaji,” wrote Sidharth.

Fans could not hold their excitement as they showered the post with love. A fan wrote, “Damn this look is next level of perfection 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍,” while another one added, ” The most awaited moment for SidHearts..one we have been waiting for like anything from half an year! Our man’s OTT debut..here the King arrives as #AgastyaRao & we just can’t be more happier..thank you King for this beautiful Gift❤️🧿 ARRIVAL OF AGASTYA RAO.” A lot of his followers also complimented him for his rugged look and said that the beard suited him.

On Wednesday, Harleen Sethi, who starred in the first two seasons of the show, revealed the premiere date of Broken But Beautiful 3. The web series will launch on ALTBalaji on May 29, and also stream later on MX Player.

The romantic series, as described by producer Ekta Kapoor, is an intense love story, which will not only talk about romance but also falling out of love. A few weeks back, she had left fans excited after she shared a clip from the preview copy where Sidharth and Sonia’s characters are seen sharing a kiss. The video also gave a hint of the love-hate relationship between the duo as they fought over drinks. As they kiss each other quite passionately, the chemistry between Sidharth and Sonia was also quite evident.

Broken But Beautiful 3 will mark the digital debut of Sidharth Shukla. While the actor has been known for his work in shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, he gained a massive fan following with his participation in Bigg Boss 13. With his straightforward personality, he soon became a favourite, and eventually managed to win the show. His chemistry with co-inmate Shehnaaz Gill was even loved, so much that the duo was christened ‘Sidnaaz’ by fans. As for his leading lady Sonia Rathee, an Indian-American actor and dancer, Broken But Beautiful 3 will mark her big debut in the Hindi entertainment industry.