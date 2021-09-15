Broken But Beautiful 3 producer shares BTS video of a smiling Sidharth Shukla, leaves his fans emotional

Broken But Beautiful 3 producer Sarita A Tanwar moved Sidharth Shukla fans to tears on Wednesday as she shared a BTS video of Broken But Beautiful 3’s climax. The scene has Sidharth Shukla’s character Agastya Rao bidding his final goodbye to Sonia Rathee’s Rumi Desai.

The producer shared the video to pay her respect to Sidharth’s fans, also known as Sidhearts, who have been grieving ever since the actor passed away. Sidharth Shukla died earlier this month at the age of 40. Broken But Beautiful 3 marked Sidharth’s OTT debut and was his first web series after winning Bigg Boss 13.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Sarita wrote that this was her way of paying respect to the fans who have been showering love on the actor. “When an actor passes, everyone talks about the loss of friends and family. No one talks about the loss that the fans experience. Their grief isn’t acknowledged. Almost every actor has an army of fans but Sidhearts are something else. We experienced that love first hand during the making of our show, Broken But Beautiful 3,” her post read.

She continued, “The Sidhearts’ love and adoration of SS is (I won’t say “was” because that love will never be a thing of the past) something special. They celebrated everything about him. They inundated us with requests for BTS; they formed the #AgMi; they followed all the actors, directors and producers of the show for any tidbit of information to promote the show. They resolved to get record subscriptions to the platform for the show, and made it happen. They made BBB3 one of the most watched shows of the year. That’s pure unadulterated love, the kind that isn’t paid promotion. Which is why when the team was hurting, following the news of his passing, along with the pain of his close friends and family, we all felt the pain of Sidhearts.”

The maker shared that on the day Sidharth passed away, the cast and crew members “who hadn’t been in for months” called to check and comfort each other. “We were devastated. It was a difficult time for all of us, who’d worked with him closely for nearly a year. But Sidhearts have been in love with SS for years, so their pain has to be more pronounced,” she added.

Concluding her note, Sarita wrote, “If it were possible, the team of BBB3 would like to give his fans a collective hug. And since they had been asking here is a BTS clip of the climax scene. It’s where #Agmi says goodbye to Rumi. Sidharth decided to lighten the mood and planned to do this. I was on the monitor and filmed this. In different circumstances, this would have remained in my phone forever. Here he says “Bye” with a smile. And that’s how I always want to remember him.”

As soon as she posted, Sidharth’s fans flooded the post and expressed how they are still coping with the news of the actor’s death. Nakuul Mehta, who is currently seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hain season 2, commented on the post “That’s a wonderful tribute.” Meherzan Mazda wrote, “So well said Sarita! Thank you for this. Made a lot of people smile.”

Sidharth was put to rest on September 4. The actor is survived by his mother and two sisters.