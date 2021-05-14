scorecardresearch
Friday, May 14, 2021
Sidharth Shukla’s Broken But Beautiful 3 teaser out: A journey of love and longing, watch

Broken But Beautiful 3 teaser puts the focus on Sidharth Shukla's Agastya and Sonia Rathee's Rumi. The ALTBalaji web series will release on May 29, and stream later on MX Player.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
May 14, 2021 12:50:15 pm
Broken But Beautiful 3 stars Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathi. (Photo: PR Handout)

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s digital debut, Broken But Beautiful 3’s teaser has been unveiled and it is a journey of love and longing. The web show has Sidharth as Agastya who falls in love with Rumi (Sonia Rathi) who ‘comes from a world he doesn’t approve of’.

The teaser talks about love, obsession, heartbreak and the inevitable love triangle. The teaser caption reads, “Obsession never ends, it shifts. Rumi aur Agastya ki story kuch aisi hi hain. Sometimes what you want, may not be what you need!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

The ALTBalaji show seems to be quite intense as it talks not only about romance but also about falling out of love. In the teaser, a heartbroken Sidharth can be seen saying, “What is love anyway? A four letter glamorised word for self inflicted pain…” whereas, a super glamorised Sonia says, “Love is something that you can chase all your life, but not something that you need.”

Broken But Beautiful 3 puts the focus on the broken love story of Agastya and Rumi. The series showcases the ups and downs in their relationship, which highlights the tag line that obsession never ends, but rather shifts.

Produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari, and directed by Priyanka Ghose, the upcoming web series will stream from 29th May 2021 only on ALTBalaji.

