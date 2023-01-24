scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra wraps Indian Police Force, fans ask him to prep for wedding

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Indian Police Force will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Mission Majnu star Sidharth MalhotraSidharth Malhotra will next be seen in the action-thriller Yodha. (Photo: sidmalhotra/Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra announced the wrap of his upcoming Indian Police Force on Monday. More than the series excitement, fans got excited about the actor’s wedding. Taking to Instagram, the Mission Majnu actor dropped a picture featuring cast and crew along with a note.

He penned down his experience of working with the team, “It’s a wrap! What a pleasure it was to work with @itsrohitshetty sir! Can’t wait for you guys to witness an action packed series like none before. He has an incredibly hard working, honest and a warm team. Can say it was one of my best experiences being on the sets of #IndianPoliceForce. Thank you to the entire cast and crew for this wonderful journey. Really excited to bring you guys INDIAN POLICE FORCE soon.”

Also Read |Sidharth Malhotra: ‘Intention is to make cinema that’s remembered’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

As soon as the news was posted, the actor’s fans flooded the comment section with best wishes and teased him on wedding rumours with Kiara Advani.

One of the fans wrote, “Now wedding preparations will be started.” Another comment, “Go… now go prep for your wedding. Go.”

“Waiting for your marriage,” another fan wrote.

One of the users congratulated Sidharth on the success of Mission Majnu and his upcoming series. “Excited for IPF. these are the roles made for you. congratulations on #MissionMajnu.”

Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding rumours have been doing around for quite a time now, but there has been no confirmation. The duo were first spotted together at the residence of Karan Johar. The two favourites of the director are regular visitors at his place as well as fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s abode.

Their relationship rumours started after the two worked together in Shershaah, which released in 2021. Sidharth and Kiara were recently seen partying in Dubai along with Manish and Karan during the New Year celebrations. According to reports, they are likely to get married this year.

Coming back to Indian Police Force, the upcoming action series will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the lead roles.

Advertisement

The Golmaal Returns director, recently sustained an injury on his hand during the shoot of the Indian Police Force at the Ramoji Film City, on the city’s outskirts. He was later discharged from the hospital.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The official streaming date of Indian Police Force is still awaited. Apart from this, Sidharth will also be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Yodha opposite Disha Patani, which is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 12:24 IST
Next Story

Justice Rekha Sharma writes: The government must remember: It is the judiciary’s duty to be a voice, not an echo

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close