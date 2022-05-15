Sidharth Malhotra gets hurt on Indian Police Force sets, says Rohit Shetty’s ‘action hero equals to real sweat, real blood’

Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty have started shooting for their Amazon Prime Video project Indian Police Force. The two are currently shooting action sequences in Goa. Sidharth on Sunday shared a video in which he was seen performing an action sequence, while Rohit Shetty was working behind the camera. During the shot, he got himself hurt. Sharing a selfie with Rohit Shetty, Sidharth showed his arms. “@itsrohitshetty action hero equals to real sweat, real blood ! 🔥💪 Rohit sir working the camera for some crazy action sequences in Goa,” he captioned the post. Earlier in the day, Rohit also shared a picture of himself in which he was seen holding a camera in his hands.

As soon as Sidharth shared the picture and video, his fans expressed how proud they are of the actor for putting in so much effort in the scene. “That’s so crazy and intense. So much hardwork, blood and sweat. All gonna pay off. We are excited for Indian Police Force,” a comment read, while another fan paid his respect to the actor.



Indian Police Force marks Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra’s first project together. Talking about the Amazon Prime Video series, Rohit said at an event, “My only aim is to make it big. The biggest series. We have been watching a lot of series from abroad. Nothing wrong in it but it’s time something has to go from India. And that’s what I want to do.”

Indian Police Force will also star Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

Sidharth, on the work front, also has Mission Majnu, which stars him with Rashmika Mandanna. Rohit, on the other hand, is looking forward to the release of Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus. He will also be hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 later.