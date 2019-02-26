Siddharth Sharma on competition with Priyank Sharma: I know I am the best

High school drama Puncch Beat has been receiving rave reviews from all quarters. Created by Vikas Gupta, the ALTBalaji show stars Siddharth Sharma, Priyank Sharma, Harshita Gaur and Khushi Joshi in the lead roles. Siddharth has been appreciated for his turn as the school heartthrob and boxing champion Ranbir Chaudhary. And for the 23-year-old, playing Ranbir came easily because of its relatability. “Just like him, I am also quite charming,” he shared with a smirk. “And, I also have immense love for my parents and friends.”

The actor recently sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com and spoke about Puncch Beat, his character, competition with Priyank and more.

Excerpts from the conversation.

What made you choose Puncch Beat as your big debut?

The script and the people working behind it. The creator Vikas Gupta makes shows for youth like no one else. And Ekta Kapoor, she has been in the industry for so long and knows the pulse of the audience. Not even in my dreams, I would have dared to say no to Puncch Beat.

You started your career with a reality show. Was acting always the plan?

It was the plan since forever. I think I have been an actor from the time I was born. It is the only way I am able to express myself. I am a very energetic person in real life and acting gives me the opportunity to put my energy into different characters. Also, there’s lots of money involved too (laughs).

Everyone is talking about Puncch Beat having a ‘good-looking’ cast. Do you feel it is really important for actors to look good?

Let me answer this by telling you which actors I find good looking. It is Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. They might not be the conventional hero types but have their own charm. I think talent and confidence make you look best on screen.

Apart from flaunting your bare chest, you also had a couple of lip-locks. Being your first project, were you comfortable with it?

When the camera starts rolling, I am the character and not myself. It was the demand of the role and I would do anything to bring justice to it. I didn’t even have to think much because it was Ranbir kissing a girl, not Siddharth (laughs).

Tell us more about your preparation to play the boxing champion?

I never knew I was getting to play Ranbir. Not even in my dreams, I would have thought so. I was shocked when Vikas told me that you have one month before we go on the floors. Ranbir is an aspirational character, and I was skinny. But it was the belief of people in me and my hard work that I became Ranbir Chaudhary. And now when I look back, it couldn’t have been any better.

You were pitted against Priyank in Splitsvilla and now you play rivals in Puncch Beat. What’s your equation with him now? Also, did his major fan following ever leave you worried?

Nothing much has changed between us. We are friendly and thorough professionals. As for my worries, well, I would like to say that I am the fucking best. I really don’t give a damn about others. I respect them off screen, but on screen, we are all actors. I know I am too young to say this, but if I will ever share screen space even with Amitabh Bachchan, I wouldn’t be intimidated but make sure I perform to match his excellence.

So is Bollywood next on the card for you?

Honestly, I want to be someone legendary. Yes, films are something that I am looking at, but there are a few other things that I would soon talk about. But right now, it’s an exciting time for me and I would want to put all my energies into making Ranbir the most amazing character in the world.