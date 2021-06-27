Siddharth Sharma: I have given my blood and sweat to Puncch Beat 2

ALTBalaji, on Sunday, released the second season of its much-loved school drama Puncch Beat. Calling it a transitional story ‘from fantasy to dark twists’, the lead actor Siddharth Sharma shared that the audience would be in for a surprise this time. The show marks the return of Harshita Gaur, Priyank Sharma, Khushi Joshi, while south beauty Samyukta Hegde joins the team.

“Puncch Beat 2 is not restricted to high school tale but there’s a lot of family drama also involved this time. Apart from reliving their school life, audiences will also relate to the complexities one faces while growing up. Ranbir (his character) will go through an entire arc and fans would be in for a surprise to see him change through the course of the show,” shared Siddharth in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

The web series sees the actor play a boxer, and the actor says he gave his ‘blood and sweat’ in the shoot. “While rehearsing I fractured myself multiple times. And then during the shoot, where I had to break a glass, due to wrong timing, I cut myself and was rushed to the hospital. So khoon pasina sab de diya,” he shared with a laugh.

Siddharth Sharma, who rose to fame with Splitsvilla, further shared that people have started treating him like Ranbir even in real life. While he shared that he is quite a chilled-out, polite person, everyone around him is intimidated by him and believes him to be this toughie. “I think I have become Ranbir in real life too.”

The actor also revealed that he worked hard to make his character look real and convincing. He even made the biggest sacrifice a millennial could, by chucking his mobile phone out and staying away from social media. “I wanted to live like Ranbir and I feel as humans, we become similar to our surroundings. I was living in isolation and had no access to phone and social media. It was quite an experience, as I felt I was in the 60s and 70s, reaching out to people personally.”

A lot has also been said about his off-screen rivalry with Priyank Sharma but Siddharth shared that they are more like ‘siblings’, who have their own little tiffs but love each other dearly. He said, “He is a great actor and all our scenes have come out fantastically. Also, he was quite cooperative in fight sequences. As you would know we both debuted with Splitsvilla together and we are like family. We do have our share of fights but we love and care for each other, and at the end of the day always come together.”

Puncch Beat time and again has been also compared to Student of the Year, however, that hasn’t deterred the hero’s enthusiasm. Sharing that having grown up to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, he too was influenced by the college romance, it’s justified that the youth finds a resemblance between the film and his show. “I remember, as 90s kids, we too would don Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘cool’ chain. One does get influenced with the cinema that they watch.”

Also starring Samir Soni and Nikki Taneja, Puncch Beat 2 is streaming on ALTBalaji