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Siddharth recalls IAF veterans, generals’ reaction after watching Safed Sagar: ‘They cried’
Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja was leading a photo-reconnaissance mission over the Batalik sector as part of Operation Safed Sagar, the Indian Air Force’s air campaign during the Kargil War.
It has been over three weeks since Operation Safed Sagar began streaming on Netflix, and the show has remained at the No 1 spot in India for several days. However, audiences continue to be curious about the real-life stories of the officers depicted in the series. One such emotional moment was recalled by actors Abhay Verma and Siddharth, who remembered the screening of the show for the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja’s batchmate, who was left in tears. Siddharth played the role of Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja.
Speaking with Mashable India, Siddharth recalled the screening, which was held at Bharat Mandapam. “We did a screening for the show in Bharat Mandapam. We just screened one episode and the people in the audience were the Army Chief, Navy Chief, Air Force Chief and the Joint Chief, along with Tony Dhanoa sir and others. There were Air Marshals, generals. We were so nervous to be there. We were overwhelmed,” he said.
He added, “When the screening ended, I just looked to my right and then left, and then I saw that they were all crying.” Siddharth then recalled the moment he felt he had truly done justice to the role. “The audience also had Singha sir, who was Ahuja sir’s batchmate, roommate and friend,” he said.
Abhay Verma, who was also part of the interview, recalled Singha’s reaction to Siddharth’s portrayal. “For Singha sir to say, ‘Siddharth, you made me think about Ahuja. He really went back in time. Nobody would have done it better than you,’” he said. Siddharth added, “It was crazy.”
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Who was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja?
Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja was leading a photo-reconnaissance mission over the Batalik sector as part of Operation Safed Sagar, the Indian Air Force’s air campaign during the Kargil War. During the operation, Flight Lieutenant K Nachiketa’s MiG-27 developed technical problems after coming under enemy fire, forcing him to eject near territory held by Pakistani forces.
Despite knowing that Pakistani forces had deployed shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles in the area, Ahuja chose to remain overhead in an attempt to locate Nachiketa and guide rescue efforts. He continued circling the area even after being warned of the danger. His MiG-21 was eventually hit by a surface-to-air Stinger missile. Ahuja ejected safely from the aircraft but landed across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
According to Indian authorities, Squadron leader Ahuja survived the ejection but was captured after landing. His body was returned to India the following day, and a post-mortem reportedly revealed gunshot wounds. India subsequently accused Pakistan of violating the Geneva Conventions. Pakistan denied the allegations and maintained that Ahuja died during the conflict.
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