Siddharth recalls IAF veterans, generals’ reaction after watching Safed Sagar: ‘They cried’

It has been over three weeks since Operation Safed Sagar began streaming on Netflix, and the show has remained at the No 1 spot in India for several days. However, audiences continue to be curious about the real-life stories of the officers depicted in the series. One such emotional moment was recalled by actors Abhay Verma and Siddharth, who remembered the screening of the show for the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja’s batchmate, who was left in tears. Siddharth played the role of Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja.

Speaking with Mashable India, Siddharth recalled the screening, which was held at Bharat Mandapam. “We did a screening for the show in Bharat Mandapam. We just screened one episode and the people in the audience were the Army Chief, Navy Chief, Air Force Chief and the Joint Chief, along with Tony Dhanoa sir and others. There were Air Marshals, generals. We were so nervous to be there. We were overwhelmed,” he said.