Shweta Tripathi Sharma on Golu’s transformation in Mirzapur 2: If you choke someone, they are going to retaliate

Shweta returns as Golu in Mirzapur Season 2.

Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur is all set to return with its second season and this time around the goody-two-shoes Golu, played by Shweta Tripathi Sharma, has turned the tables. In Season 1, her character was that of a docile woman, but things changed dramatically for her after she lost her sister (Shriya Pilgaonkar) and lover (Vikrant Massey) in the season finale.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Shweta spoke about the massive transformation of Golu in this season and said she would like to “give the entire credit to Munna” as he was the one responsible for the killings of her loved ones. Shweta shared that with shows like Mirzapur and The Family Man, she has realised that we usually demarcate the good from the bad quite casually, but as a society, we need to understand that distinction more thoroughly. “Like Golu (in Season 1), she was a happy-go-lucky girl who loved books, poetry but if you choke someone in such situations, they are going to retaliate in some form. I hope that when people watch Mirzapur, they see that side as well,” Shweta said.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma realises the impact of OTT and said that there are “many stories to be told” in this space. In terms of the fame and fandom of Mirzapur, and the many trends it started in the web space, she said, “Huge credit goes to the makers.”

Ever since the first season of Mirzapur, shows set in the heartland that are high on violence and gore seem to be the new flavour of the season. It could be said that the success of Mirzapur gave them a template to follow. “When Sacred Games released, I really think they raised the bar and when one show creates that benchmark, everyone feels like they need to up their game. So if Mirzapur does the same thing, that makes us very happy” Shweta shared.

Even though Mirzapur (the town in the show) is run by men, the show respects its female characters and gives them full-fledged story arcs. They aren’t playing second-fiddle to the leading men, and they certainly aren’t there to just add a love angle. Shweta, while talking about the same, said that she would not have taken up this role if she felt that she “could not do justice to the part, or if the part wasn’t doing justice to us.” She added, “No matter what we do, screen time, of course, is important but what’s more important is that what we are doing with the time that we are getting on screen.”

Mirzapur Season 2 starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 23.

