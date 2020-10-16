Shweta Tripathi joins the cast of Escaype Live

Shweta Tripathi starrer Mirzapur season two premiers on Amazon Prime Video on October 23. (Photo: Shweta Tripathi/Twitter)

Mirzapur star Shweta Tripathi has boarded the cast of upcoming web series Escaype Live.

Billed as a “tech thriller”, the show will be produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s One Life Studios.

Tewary, known for backing mythological shows like 2013’s Mahabharat and Karmaphal Daata Shani (2016), will also co-direct the series with Abhishek Sengupta.

Escaype Live follows the lives of five regular Indians who use a popular live-streaming app to achieve overnight fame and fortune.

Tripathi joins South star Siddharth Suryanarayan, best known to Hindi audiences through films Rang De Basanti and Chashme Baddoor, in the cast.

The actor said Escaype Live has “one of the most fantastic concepts” and that is the reason why she agreed to come aboard it.

“As soon as I heard about it, there were so many other characters I wanted to play. Any actor who’s part of Escaype Live is part of one of those dream roles. There are lots of them here,” Tripathi said in a statement.

The 35-year-old actor is also happy to collaborate with Sengupta with whom she previously worked on 2017 series Laakhon Mein Ek.

“Abhishek Sengupta is one of my favourite directors who I’ve worked with in ‘Laakhon Mein Ek’ season two. I would want to be a part of every project he does. When he told me about this concept and storyline, I just had to do it.

“And there’s a Benaras connection again as I will be shooting there as well. Benaras is very special and sacred to me. I’m excited to be back on set as that’s my happy place,” she added.

Production on the series is expected to begin this month with its first schedule at Swastik Bhoomi in Umergaon, Gujarat.

Tripathi, who was most recently seen in Netflix films Cargo and Raat Akeli Thi, is currently awaiting the release of Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur season two on October 23.

