Shruti Haasan shares unseen photos, videos from Bestseller set, thanks her team for ‘the best time’

Shruti Haasan on Sunday took her fans and followers down memory lane by posting several photos and videos from her latest web show, Bestseller. Shruti, who plays an aspiring writer in the Amazon Prime Video series, took to her Instagram and shared a post looking back at the journey of Bestseller.

From clicks with her co-stars to behind-the-scenes videos, Shruti gave a sneak peek into the fun she had on the sets. Her pictures also feature co-stars Mithun Chakraborty, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, Sonalee Kulkarni and Viraf Patel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Shruti Haasan wrote an emotional note that read, “Thankyou for all the love on Bestseller memories with the team ! A big Thankyou to @siddharthpmalhotra for giving me the opportunity to play Meetu. I had the best time playing her and exploring a new story ! Watch our show on @primevideoin if you haven’t caught it yet ! #blessed #thankful.”

Bestseller producer Siddharth Malhotra wrote in the comments section, “Thank u so so much Shruti for playing Meetu and adding life to the character and becoming the soul of the show ! Am so so happy with the love people are giving us and you too and look forward to creating many more memories together and telling many many more stories.”

Bestseller is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.