Fan actor Shriya Pilgaonkar to play the lead in Viu’s next web series

After getting a tremendous response for Kaushiki, video-on-demand platform Viu is all set to launch another thriller soon. Indianexpress.com has exclusive information that the web-series, produced by Bodhi Tree Productions, will star acclaimed young actor Shriya Pilgaonkar. Daughter of veteran stars Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, the 29-year-old will be seen taking charge as the face of the show.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “With the success of Kaushiki, Viu wanted to treat its audience with more thrillers. The yet-to-be-titled project is currently on its casting process and will soon go on floors. The team is tight lipped about the concept wanting to create a mystery around it. Shriya is the first actor to get locked and soon more names would be announced by the makers.”

Talking about the new project, Shriya quipped, “I have always enjoyed watching thrillers and this is my first time exploring the genre as an actor. I loved the story of this series and decided to instantly give my nod. I am really looking forward to it. It’s an incredibly fascinating character and I have already started prepping for it.”

Shriya is a complete multi-tasker, who dons the hat of acting, directing, producing and onstage stage performing. Apart from giving a commendable performance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan, Marathi movie Ekulti Ek, which was directed by her father, Shriya has also starred in a French film, Un plus Une. She will also be seen in the upcoming film Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. Interestingly, the young actor has also appeared in her parents cult show Tu Tu Main Main in the role of the neighbourhood boy Bittu.

