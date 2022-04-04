Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra to star in Amazon Prime Video’s Guilty Minds, see first poster

Amazon Prime Video announced a new series titled Guilty Minds on Monday. The legal drama stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Varun Mitra, Namrata Sheth, Sugandha Garg, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Satish Kaushik, Benjamin Gilani, Virendra Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Pranay Pachauri, Deepak Kalra and Chitrangada Satrupa.

According to the makers, the ten-episode series follows the journey of two young and ambitious lawyers. While one is the epitome of virtue, the other is associated with a leading law firm, dealing with all shades of grey.

The makers shared the first poster of the show and wrote, “You won’t be able to turn a blind eye to this one ⚖️ Hearings begin soon. #GuiltyMindsOnPrime.”

Shriya Pilgaonkar also shared her excitement about the project and wrote, “And this very special journey begins 🙏🏼 The path to justice is not as easy as it looks.”

The web show is created and directed by Shefali Bhsuhan. It is produced by Karan Grover, Antara Banerjee and Naved Farooqui.

Guilty Minds will start streaming from April 22 on Amazon Prime Video.