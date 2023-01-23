Shriya Pilgaonkar says social media following should not be yardstick for getting roles, netizens react: ‘I see people with cringe content who have millions…’

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar on Monday took to her Twitter handle and shared her views about how actors shouldn’t be made to feel as though they have to meet a certain social media following in order to be taken into consideration for roles. Her tweet garnered attention and a lot of people agreed with the actor and said that real talent does not need social media following.

Actors should not be made to feel that they NEED to have a certain social media following to be considered for projects . — Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) January 23, 2023

Shriya wrote on Twitter, “Actors should not be made to feel that they NEED to have a certain social media following to be considered for projects.” Twitter users lauded her statement and agreed with the Mirzapur actor. One of the users wrote, “Absolutely. I see people with cringe and foppish content with millions of followers, and supremely talented artists with only a few thousand social media followers. Can’t agree more.”

Another user mentioned, “She is so right. The who’s who of the industry think they understand the audience and they only want to see glamorous women on screen whereas the truth is, the audience wants to see women giving great performances.”

Shriya was recently seen in Disney Plus Hotstar’s six-episode series Taaza Khabar opposite Bhuvan Bam. In an interview with The Telegraph, Shriya opened up about how 2022 was a very defining year for her. She said, “It’s given me progress, it’s made me more ambitious. It’s been very, very encouraging and there have been years before this that have been touch and go for me with some things not working out. The fact that I kept the focus on working on myself as an actor, and on my craft, really paid off. Some hard work, and some magic.”