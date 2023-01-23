scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Shriya Pilgaonkar says social media following should not be yardstick for getting roles, netizens react: ‘I see people with cringe content who have millions…’

Shriya Pilgaonkar was recently seen in the web series Taaza Khabar opposite Bhuvan Bam.

Shriya PilgaonkarShriya Pilgaonkar was recently seen in Taaza Khabar. (Photo: Shriya Pilgaonkar/ Instagram)
Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar on Monday took to her Twitter handle and shared her views about how actors shouldn’t be made to feel as though they have to meet a certain social media following in order to be taken into consideration for roles. Her tweet garnered attention and a lot of people agreed with the actor and said that real talent does not need social media following. 

Shriya wrote on Twitter, “Actors should not be made to feel that they NEED to have a certain social media following to be considered for projects.” Twitter users lauded her statement and agreed with the Mirzapur actor. One of the users wrote, “Absolutely. I see people with cringe and foppish content with millions of followers, and supremely talented artists with only a few thousand social media followers. Can’t agree more.”

Another user mentioned, “She is so right. The who’s who of the industry think they understand the audience and they only want to see glamorous women on screen whereas the truth is, the audience wants to see women giving great performances.”

Also read |Pathaan box office prediction: Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film to earn Rs 200 cr in first 5 days, provide momentum to Bollywood

Shriya was recently seen in Disney Plus Hotstar’s  six-episode series Taaza Khabar opposite Bhuvan Bam. In an interview with The Telegraph, Shriya opened up about how 2022 was a very defining year for her. She said, “It’s given me progress, it’s made me more ambitious. It’s been very, very encouraging and there have been years before this that have been touch and go for me with some things not working out. The fact that I kept the focus on working on myself as an actor, and on my craft, really paid off. Some hard work, and some magic.”

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 22:05 IST
