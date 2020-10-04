Shriya Pilgaonkar on Mirzapur: Sweety Gupta has given me more than I could’ve ever imagined

Shriya Pilgaonkar played the role of Sweety Gupta in Mirzapur season 1. (Photo: Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram)

Shriya Pilgaonkar has thanked her fans for all the love and affection they have showered over her for the characters she has portrayed on screen.

She said she received lots of “miss you” messages ever since the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur was announced. She added that fans sent her way suggestions as to how her character in the series, Sweety Gupta, could be resurrected.

Sweety Gupta died in the finale episode of Mirzapur’s inaugural season.

She shared a collage of her roles on Instagram and captioned it, “I just have to say this. There is no bigger reward for an actor than to be known & loved for the characters they portray on screen. Sweety Gupta has given me more than I could have ever imagined. I’m overwhelmed by how many ‘miss you‘ messages I’ve received ever since Mirzapur S2 was announced. Your suggestions of resurrecting Sweety are incredibly creative & amusing but I take it all as a sign of your love.”

She added, “I loved playing Swarangini, a girl who not only stood up for herself but for those around her and was always unafraid to speak her mind. The credit goes to our brilliant writers Puneet Krishna & Vineet Krishna. This character and the show means a lot to me and I’m grateful for all that has come my way after the show released. While there is no scope of a poonarjanma as some of you have suggested, I just want to say THANK YOU for all your love and messages . और बहुत कहानियाँ बाकी हैं… मिलते रहेंगे …🌷.”

Meanwhile, the second season of Mirzapur is scheduled to premiere on October 23.

