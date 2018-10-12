Shriya Pilgaonkar: I got to play my own version of Nancy Drew in 13 Mussoorie

Shriya Pilgaonkar’s parents Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar have been popular TV stars, but she has refrained from picking any projects on the small screen.

After the success of Kaushiki, Viu India is set to launch another thrilling web series. Titled 13 Mussoorie, the 13-episode series stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Viraf Patel and Naved Aslam in lead roles. The show is primarily a cat and mouse chase with a serial killer but its emotional core is about the relationship between a father-daughter. Shriya, who plays the lead, exclusively spoke to indianexpress.com about 13 Mussoorie, why she doesn’t want to do television and her future projects.

Sharing her reasons for taking up the series, Shriya shared, “It’s a thriller about a serial killer. There aren’t many such shows on the web. Growing up, I read a lot of detective stories so I got to play my own version of Nancy Drew.”

Talking about her character, Shriya said, “I play Aditi, who faces a major setback when her father passes away. And it coincides with the return of the serial killer AKS in her town. The killer starts communicating with her directly. That’s when the journey begins for her to save her loved ones. But while on the quest to find AKS, she makes a few decisions where she discovers a new side to herself.”

13 Mussoorie starts streaming on October 12.

Shriya’s mother, veteran actor Supriya Pilgaonkar recently made her debut in the digital space with AltBalaji’s Home. When asked if the family discusses the new medium, the Fan actor said, “My mother wasn’t sure of who the audience would be. She is a TV viewer while I watch a lot of shows online. But since we do discuss scripts, she had an idea that with the web, we can present many more stories. There’s a lot of freedom of content and it’s a liberating experience creatively. Her show did so well and now she understands why people are moving towards the digital world.”

While her parents Surpriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar have been popular television stars, she refrained from picking any projects on the small screen. Stating that her priority is working in the movies, the 29-year-old said, “If and when I am offered a strong script, I would be happy to do TV. But the major reason of staying away is that I am not ready to give such a long commitment. I think what’s nice is that people don’t look down upon TV anymore. All mediums are now functioning at the same momentum.”

Lastly, talking about her upcoming projects, Shriya said, “I have shot for a political satire by Anubhav Sinha called Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. I recently came back from London where I was shooting for a British period drama Beecham House with Gurinder Chaddha. This year I have had the opportunity to work in different genres. I also shot for the web show Mirzapur which should release soon.”

