Shraddha Kapoor to make her digital debut soon?

It appears that Shraddha Kapoor is going to be the next Bollywood actor to be a part of a web film or TV production. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, the Chhichhore actor has been offered a digital project that has interested her.

The report adds that the actor is yet to accept as she has to sort out the dates.

Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao and Richa Chaddha are a few prominent Bollywood actors who have starred in web series previously. The advent of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video was accompanied by the launch of home-grown streaming services like Hotstar, ALTBalaji and Voot.

While traditional TV was not exactly an attractive medium for most big screen stars, web movies and shows are luring big talent from the film industry, and this includes not only the actors but also directors and writers.

Recently, Sacred Games Season 2 and Netflix’s Lust Stories were nominated for an International Emmy.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in the Remo D’Souza directorial Street Dancer. She will be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in the movie.