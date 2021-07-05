Shooting of She Season Two underway: Imtiaz Ali

The second season of crime drama She has started production, the creator of the series Imtiaz Ali announced on Monday. The show was renewed for a second season by Netflix in March.

Imtiaz Ali, who has also co-written the series with Divya Johri, shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of the show on Instagram. “She’s treading dangerous waters, but be warned: anything she does will definitely stir up a storm. Excited to share that She Season 2 is now filming,” the filmmaker wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imtiaz Ali (@imtiazaliofficial)

She follows Bhumika, played by Aaditi Pohankar, a timid Mumbai constable who realises the potential of her dormant sexuality when she goes undercover to expose a drug ring. Pohankar also shared the news on her Instagram account, promising more drama and intensity in the new installment.

“More drama, more intensity, and so much more power. If you think you’re prepared for what Bhumika does next, think again. Hold on to your seats, She Season 2 is now filming,” she wrote.

Directed by Arif Ali and Avinash Das, the first season of She also starred Vijay Varma and Kishore. The series premiered on Netflix on March 20, 2020.