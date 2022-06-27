Shoorveer trailer: The Disney Plus Hotstar show brings together the 3 wings of armed forces for some action-packed drama. Watch video

Disney Plus Hotstar on Monday released the trailer of upcoming series Shoorveer, which is based on the trials and tribulations the best officers of the navy, army and air force go through in order to serve the nation.

The trailer introduces us to Hawks, the first of its kind team consisting of excellent officers from all the three wings of armed forces. The video has a very Top Gun-esque vibe to it. There are shots of fighter jets swerving sharply in the air, apparently gearing up for some kind of combat. And there is even a Maverick kind of figure in the show whose only intention is to take hair-raising risks which doesn’t serve the team.

Speaking about the show, creator Samar Khan said in a statement, “Shoorveer was visualised with the idea of presenting an intense drama of actions and emotions. The show carries characters that have a strong emotional connection which I feel is a very critical element of our armed forces. It’s been a dream to make a show that brings all the three forces together, and with Shoorveer, Disney Plus Hotstar gave us that opportunity. I am so looking forward to see how the audience will react to Shoorveer and we were fortunate to have such a strong cast that came together for the show.”

Starring the likes of Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari and Regina Cassandra, Shoorveer will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from July 15.