Shoorveer teaser: Hotstar series brings together Air Force, Navy and Army

The teaser of Disney Plus Hotstar’s Shoorveer is out. It has the Air Force, Navy and Army coming together in what seems like an action packed show. The teaser offers a glimpse into the world of the series. Created by Samar Khan and directed by Kanishk Varma, the show will stream in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali.

Director Kanishk Varma said the highlight of Shoorveer is the aerial combat sequences. He said in a statement, “In Shoorveer, versatile actors come together to lend their unique acting blend. Directing this talented cast has been an amazing journey. When you see veterans like Makarand Deshpande and Manish Chaudhary embrace their roles after you shout action, you witness magic before your eyes. Working with Disney Plus Hotstar has been an amazing journey and they have given all the support required to put this together. It’s been one of toughest shows but seeing it all come together on screen has been a truly satisfying experience. The highlight of the show remains its aerial combat sequences which have never been seen on Indian screen.”

Makarand Deshpande added, “Shoorveer brings together the best of the army, navy and air force which got me interested in the story. Manish Chaudhary and my character try to make this team the best defence force in India and keep them as our first line of defence. Filming the series was an amazing journey of learning and unlearning things from all the talented actors.”

Besides Makarand, Shoorveer also stars Manish Chaudhari, Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta and Shivya Pathani.