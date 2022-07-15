Shoorveer first impression: Patriotic show fails to take off

In the opening scene of Disney+ Hotstar’s latest series Shoorveer, Veer, an air force officer, is introduced as someone who goes against the rules and charts his own path, often ignoring the instructions from the Air Traffic Control. “He is born to be a fighter pilot,” says his colleague. In the next few moments, we see shots of a fighter jet circling the sky, twisting and turning as the pilot loses consciousness. Sound familiar?

The entire sequence reminded me of Top Gun Maverick, which was spearheaded by a brilliant Tom Cruise and some breathtaking air combat sequences. If only Shoorveer director Kanishk Varma could have brought in a fraction of that finesse in his execution. Yes yes, I know apples and oranges. So, I continued watching Shoorveer, fighting against my impulse to re-watch Top Gun instead. Alas, the next four episodes were no improvement.

Once again there is the same gimmick: fighting the “dushman (Pakistan) jo ghar mein ghuss chuka hai”. For this, there is a team of Hawks, soldiers from the three defence forces, in the making. But when “humaari lanka ka bhedi humaare hi ghar mein chupa hai” (someone from inside the country is helping the enemy),” how will they fight? Will they be able to outdo the cunning enemy? Will the enemy succeed in the attack?

Aren’t we done watching similar plotlines in The Family Man, Special Ops, Avrodh: The Siege Within, State of Siege: 26/11, and more that came out quite recently?

Regina Cassandra and Armaan Ralhan in Shoorveer. Regina Cassandra and Armaan Ralhan in Shoorveer.

Blame it on the script which lacks depth or the poor execution of scenes, but besides Manish and Regina Cassandra, all the actors have performed poorly. A talent like Makarand Deshpande doesn’t look convincing as NSA chief Milind Phandse. He couldn’t bring that much required authoritative tone to his character. Actors Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, and Anjali Barot lack the sincerity to pull off the role of a soldier.

Shoorveer is far less competent and far looser than many other thriller web series made with a backdrop of national security, giving us that doomed feeling of wasting our time, as interest dissipates by the minute. Creator Samar Khan couldn’t graduate Shoorveer from elevator pitch concept to real justifiable series.