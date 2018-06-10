Shonda Rhimes and Netflix collaborate for a series on con-artist Anna Delvey

Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix series will be based on the New York Magazine article How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People. Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix series will be based on the New York Magazine article How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People.

Screenwriter and producer Shonda Rhimes is collaborating with streaming giant Netflix for a series based on Anna Delvey. The series will be based on the New York Magazine article How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People, whose rights Netflix and Shondaland, Rhimes’ production company, has acquired. Last year, Netflix revealed that it had made a development deal with Rhimes, and now all future productions by Rhimes will be Netflix Original series. This is the first Shonda Rhimes and Netflix project since the deal was made.

Anna Delvey gained notoriety when it was discovered that she conned many rich New Yorker socialites by posing as a wealthy German heiress and scammed money from banks and businesses. After being charged with larceny and theft, she is spending time at the Rikers Prison without bond.

The story is clearly rich with drama and has great potential. Rhimes, known for producing shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, is another of the big names that’s now associated with Netflix. Variety reports that she had made it clear she will remain associated with her ABC shows. The streaming service, still scorned by Hollywood bigwigs like Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan, is now making shows with the likes of Ryan Murphy, Jerry Seinfeld, Tiffany Haddish, David Letterman, and others.

Netflix is so big that it eclipsed Disney in terms of market value for a while. And Disney is the biggest film production and distribution studio. It is spending billions of dollars on content every year. Bright, a Will Smith starrer Netflix film, was made on 90 million dollars.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd