Shonda Rhimes announces eight Netflix original shows

Shonda Rhimes announces eight women-centric Netflix original shows Shonda Rhimes announces eight women-centric Netflix original shows

Shonda Rhimes’ first batch of shows for Netflix will chiefly be female-powered stories, several of which will be led by female creatives.

The streaming giant revealed eight programmes currently in development as part of the company’s 300 million dollar deal with Rhimes and her Shondaland banner, CNN reported.

One show, currently unnamed, will be based on a New York Magazine article about Anna Delvey, a woman made famous for conning New York socialites into funding her lavish lifestyle. Rhimes is creating the series.

Another show will be based on author Julia Quinn’s best-selling historical romance Bridgerton novels.

Rhimes has recruited Scandal veteran Chris Van Dusen to adapt and act as showrunner. That show is one of four being adapted from the written works of female authors.

The Warmth of Other Suns, another series in development, is based on Pulitzer-Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson’s award-winning book of the same name.

It “tracks the decades-long migration of African-Americans fleeing the Jim Crow South in search of a better life in the North and the West between 1916 and 1970,” according to Netflix.

MacArthur Genius Grant recipient and playwright Anna Deavere Smith has been tapped to adapt the story and serve as an executive producer for the project.

Ellen Pao’s Silicon Valley memoir, Reset: My Fight for Inclusion and Lasting Change will act as the source material for another series – this one billed as a show detailing a case that paved the way for the Time’s Up movement.

A series based on Kate Andersen Brower’s nonfiction book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House is also in development, with Netflix and Shondaland having acquired the rights.

Emmy-winning writer Janet Leahy is set to executive produce Pico & Sepulveda, another series. This one is set in the 1840s “against the surreal and sensual backdrop of the then-Mexican state of California, the series tracks the end of an idyllic era there as American forces threaten brutality and war at the border to claim this breathtaking land for its own,” Netflix said.

Other developments include a half-hour dark comedy created by actor-writer Jill Alexander about female campers who survive an apocalyptic disaster and a documentary on Debbie Allen’s dance academy. Allen is a cast member on Grey’s Anatomy and has directed several episodes of the series.

Calling her deal with the streaming network Shondaland 2.0, Rhimes said, “I wanted the new Shondaland to be a place where we expand the types of stories we tell, where my fellow talented creatives could thrive and make their best work and where we as a team and come to the office each day filled with excitement.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App