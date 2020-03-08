Shobdo Jodbo review: Rajat Kapoor shines in this psychological thriller

Shubdo Jogdo is streaming on the Bengali OTT service Hoichoi. Shubdo Jogdo is streaming on the Bengali OTT service Hoichoi.

There is no doubt that Rajat Kapoor is a versatile actor. After proving his mettle in many Hindi shows, movies and plays, he has now ventured into Bengali web space with the Hoichoi series Shobdo Jogdo.

In the series, Rajat Kapoor stars as Sougata Sinha, a writer who returns to Kolkata after a long time with his wife and daughter. While in the city, he sets about promoting his next novel and is also being haunted by the memories of his ex-girlfriend, who supposedly committed suicide many years ago. This character drives the story forward.

The rest of the plot focuses on who committed the murder, where it was committed, and whether the murder even took place. Sougata, who is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, struggles with the decline of his memory and is unable to piece things together. The entire story has all the elements of a classic whodunnit.

Rajat Kapoor manages to outshine every other performer, with his commanding screen presence. The other actors, including Payel Sarkar, Mumtaz Sorcar and Subrata Dutta, also add their charm to the show.

Regarding the pacing, the show is in no hurry to establish setting and characters. But the only drawback with this sort of storytelling is that if the ending is not fantastic, the viewers are left disappointed. And that is precisely what happened to me as well. The ending is predictable, and I was dissatisfied.

Despite this, I enjoyed Shubdo Jogdo. If you are a hardcore fan of murder mysteries, this show will let you down. But you can give it a shot to see Rajat Kapoor in his element.

