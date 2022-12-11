scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza come together in The Mirza Malik Show teaser after cricketer calls divorce ‘a personal matter’

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's talk show The Mirza Malik Show's new promo video has once again left many confused about their marriage status. 

shoib sania 1200Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's divorce rumours are making headlines for some time now. 
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and tennis star Sania Mirza‘s relationship has been hitting the headlines for weeks now. While there is speculation about their divorce, the teaser of their talk show together, titled ‘The Mirza Malik Show’, landed on Sunday.

Amid divorce rumours, Shoaib Malik recently shared a new teaser video of The Mirza Malik Show. In the video, after the stars introduce themselves, Shoaib can be heard saying, “Aur hame sath la raha hai Spotify (Spotify bringing us together).” Sania then shared that the show is a ‘musical celebrity talk show’. The former captain of the Pakistani national team, Shoaib, wrote on Instagram, “Spotify Presents “The Mirza Malik Show”.Coming Soon. Stay tuned to Urduflix.”

In the clip, the couple was seen hosting guests like actors Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa, Adnan Siddiqui, and host Waseem Badami, among others.

Also read |Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik to host a talk show together amid divorce rumours

See the new promo video of Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza’s talk show, The Mirza Malik Show:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)

The clip has once again left many confused if Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are getting divorced or not.

A fan commented, “Good answer for those joo kehte they inka divorce howa hai… Allah aap dono ko khush rakhe hamesha… #Jodi❤️❤️,” while another wrote, “Thats a big slap for haters!! So happy to see u guys ❤️.”

On the other hand, the clip was not shared on Sania’s Instagram. An Instagram user posted on one of Sania’s post from last week, “I think sania and malik has got divorced and they are together bcz they had signed the contract of the show… So many pics she is posting but none with malik.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Recently, reports suggested that the couple is in the midst of a divorce. An ANI report shared that Sania recently moved to a new residence in Dubai from Shoaib’s house in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Writ on the Gujarat wall, a message for CongressPremium
Writ on the Gujarat wall, a message for Congress
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phonesPremium
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phones
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...Premium
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...

In an interview, Shoaib has called divorce a ‘personal matter’ between the two. He reportedly also said that neither he nor Sania would address questions on divorce and asked the press to give them space.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-12-2022 at 07:35:28 pm
Next Story

Artemis 1 Splashdown Live Updates: Orion to land in Pacific Ocean today

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s first wedding anniversary vacation is all kinds of goals
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close