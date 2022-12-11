Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza come together in The Mirza Malik Show teaser after cricketer calls divorce ‘a personal matter’

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and tennis star Sania Mirza‘s relationship has been hitting the headlines for weeks now. While there is speculation about their divorce, the teaser of their talk show together, titled ‘The Mirza Malik Show’, landed on Sunday.

Amid divorce rumours, Shoaib Malik recently shared a new teaser video of The Mirza Malik Show. In the video, after the stars introduce themselves, Shoaib can be heard saying, “Aur hame sath la raha hai Spotify (Spotify bringing us together).” Sania then shared that the show is a ‘musical celebrity talk show’. The former captain of the Pakistani national team, Shoaib, wrote on Instagram, “Spotify Presents “The Mirza Malik Show”.Coming Soon. Stay tuned to Urduflix.”

In the clip, the couple was seen hosting guests like actors Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa, Adnan Siddiqui, and host Waseem Badami, among others.

The clip has once again left many confused if Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are getting divorced or not.

A fan commented, “Good answer for those joo kehte they inka divorce howa hai… Allah aap dono ko khush rakhe hamesha… #Jodi❤️❤️,” while another wrote, “Thats a big slap for haters!! So happy to see u guys ❤️.”

On the other hand, the clip was not shared on Sania’s Instagram. An Instagram user posted on one of Sania’s post from last week, “I think sania and malik has got divorced and they are together bcz they had signed the contract of the show… So many pics she is posting but none with malik.”

Recently, reports suggested that the couple is in the midst of a divorce. An ANI report shared that Sania recently moved to a new residence in Dubai from Shoaib’s house in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

In an interview, Shoaib has called divorce a ‘personal matter’ between the two. He reportedly also said that neither he nor Sania would address questions on divorce and asked the press to give them space.