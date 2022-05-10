Shivam Sharma on Sara Khan: ‘She is a wonderful soul, would want to spend more time with her’

Even though Shivam Sharma emerged as the first finalist of Lock Upp, the Delhi boy could not win the show. While the actor says it was upsetting, he believes that whatever happens, it’s always for the best.

“I had manifested this show and I was confident that I will win the show. However, everything necessarily doesn’t have to go according to our plans. Hence, I am happy with my journey, even if I couldn’t lift the trophy,” he told indianexpress.com.

On the show, host Kangana Ranaut had said Shivam Sharma is one of her favourites. She had even said that he is like the Sunday after a hectic week. Talking about the same, he said, “I am not a chalbaaz person, and I cannot fight for no reason. I couldn’t turn negative to make content. I am a very honest and pure person. I believe in spreading happiness.”

However, many believe that his harmless persona hampered his chance to win the show. Talking about the same, Shivam said that he doesn’t consider this as criticism. “I am an entertainer and that’s what I would continue doing. I may have come this far but there’s a long way to go. Everywhere I am going, people are shouting Boom Baam. That just proves the love everyone has for me.”

Shivam Sharma had time and again mentioned that if not him, he would want Munawar Faruqui to win Lock Upp. “He is a gamer and has a very sharp mind. Munawar lost his parents at a young age and that has made him quite strong mentally. I am a pampered child and I am learning to be street smart. The past 10 years has been phase 1 for me and now it’s time to tread towards the next one, which would take me to stardom,” he shared.

On a final note, Shivam spoke about ‘good friend’ Sara Khan. He said, “She is a wonderful soul and a great human being. She really took care of me on the show, and fed me with delicious food. I would now want to even meet her parents and spend more time with her.”

While Munawar Faruqui won Lock Upp, Payal Rohatgi and Anjali Arora were announced as the first and second runner up, respectively.