Friday, December 04, 2020
Shilpa Shukla to star opposite Pankaj Tripathi in Criminal Justice season 2

Shilpa Shukla will play a powerful, mysterious woman, named Ishani Nath, who is capable of defending herself in tough situations, in Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.

By: PTI | Mumbai | December 4, 2020 8:21:35 pm
shilpa shukla showsThe sophomore season of the crime-thriller has been titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. (Photo: Shilpa Shukla/Instagram)

Actor Shilpa Shukla will star opposite Pankaj Tripathi in the second season of Hotstar Specials’ crime-thriller Criminal Justice.

The show is the Indian adaption of the hit BBC produced series of the same name, which was previously adapted into the Emmy Award-winning HBO show The Night Of.

The first season, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia, featured Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht.

The sophomore season, titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, will feature Tripathi reprising his role of defence lawyer Madhav Mishra and Goenka as lawyer Nikhat Hussain, who attempts to unravel the new case.

Shukla, best known for featuring in films like Chak De India and BA Pass, will play a powerful, mysterious woman, named Ishani Nath, who is capable of defending herself in tough situations.

“Preparation started when we all sat for a couple of script readings. Talking to the directors, actors, the dialogues, the subtext, people on set, everything inspired us to get into the role,” the 38-year-old actor said in a statement.

The new season of the Disney+ Hotstar show will reportedly be directed by filmmakers Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee.

