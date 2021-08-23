Shilpa Shetty’s Raksha Bandhan message leaves Shamita Shetty in tears, claims she’s facing a ‘class divide’ in Bigg Boss OTT

Actor Shamita Shetty was in for a surprise during Sunday’s Raksha Bandhan special episode of Bigg Boss OTT when sister Shilpa Shetty sent a video message for her. Shamita, who’s one of the contestants of the first digital version of the celebrity reality show, broke down upon watching her elder sibling on the episode.

As part of Raksha Bandhan celebration, former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan appeared with messages from the contestants’ siblings. In the midst of the emotionally charged up episode, Shilpa came for Shamita on the screen where she asserted that they might not have had a brother, but the two sisters have always had each other’s back. This left Shamita in tears and missing her family.

Shamita, who had previously participated in Bigg Boss season 3, entered the Karan Johar-hosted show in the midst of the ongoing legal case against her brother-in-law and Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra. While Shilpa recently got back to work too, Shamita entered the house stating that it was a prior commitment and that she wants to prove her name outside the shadow of her elder sister.

“I have had a very difficult journey of 20-25 years in the industry, I am more confident as a person now. People know me as Shamita ‘Shetty’, Shilpa’s sister. It’s a protective shadow, I am lucky to have that, but people don’t know the real me,” Shamita said in the show over weekend.

Earlier, Shamita had a showdown with choreographer Nishant Bhat. During a task the two had an argument which ended in Shamita calling Nishant a ‘snake’ leaving the latter taunting her. Soon after, Shamita broke down and confided in Raqesh Bapat. She pointed out at a ‘class divide’ she has to face inside the show and even outside world because she ‘comes from a certain family.’

“You want me to be friends with people like this? You told me not to fight with anyone, because it’s difficult for you. So, I’m keeping my mouth shut. I can’t do this anymore. There are certain things now that I’m going to do for myself. You wanted me to be friends with Nishant. You wanted me to be friends with Divya. But I can’t do this anymore. The problem is there is a class divide here. Because I’m an actress. Because I come from a certain family. I am the one who is ‘classy’, I am the one who is this and that. I’m talking about the world giving me a chance, but people in the house don’t give me a chance,” Shamita told Raqesh who tried to console her.

Shamita also had a physical squabble with Mustak ‘Moose’ Jattana. Karan Nath and Riddhima Pandit got evicted from the show on Sunday’s episode.

The first digital version of Bigg Boss is a prelude to the main TV show, that will be hosted by Salman Khan. After the six-week series the top performers of Bigg Boss OTT will get a chance to participate in Bigg Boss 15.