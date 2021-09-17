Shilpa Shetty lauds sister Shamita Shetty ahead of Bigg Boss OTT finale: ‘Already my winner’

Bigg Boss OTT is all set to end on September 18. The six-week digital series, hosted by Karan Johar has Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal as finalists. A day before the winner announcement, Shamita’s elder sister, actor Shilpa Shetty penned an emotional note for her, lauding her of surviving the game with dignity.

Addressing her with nickname ‘Tunki’, Shilpa called herself a ‘proud sister’ as she wrote, “My Tunki is in the Top 5 and I’m such a proud sister. Her honesty and dignity through this journey inside the #BiggBoss house makes me happy to see her come into her own.”

Shilpa Shetty further called Shamita her winner, and requested fans to vote for her. “You’re already MY winner my darling. Hope you all make her the BIGG BOSS winner. #ShamitasTribe, let’s make it happen! Click here to vote,” she wrote adding the link.

(1/2) My Tunki is in the Top 5 and I’m such a proud sister. Her honesty & dignity through this journey inside the #BiggBoss house makes me happy to see her come into her own. You are already MY winner my darlingHope you all make her the BIGG BOSS winner#ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/S1C64UMvli — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) September 17, 2021

Earlier, as part of Raksha Bandhan celebration, former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan appeared with messages from the contestants’ siblings. In the midst of the emotionally charged up episode, Shilpa came for Shamita on the screen where she asserted that they might not have had a brother, but the two sisters have always had each other’s back. This left Shamita in tears and missing her family. A few days back, their mother Sunanda also entered the show as part of a task and encouraged the Mohabbatein actor to play the game the way she has been playing. Calling her strong, the loving mother stated that the family is proud of her.

Shamita, who had previously participated in Bigg Boss season 3, entered the Karan Johar-hosted show in the midst of the ongoing legal case against her brother-in-law and Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra. Before entering the house, Shamita had shared that it was a prior commitment and that she wants to prove her name outside the shadow of her elder sister.

Shilpa Shetty on the other got back to work with Super Dancer 4. She recently even took off for a pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine.