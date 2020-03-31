PLAYLIST: Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s healthy recipes

Shilpa Shetty Kundra launched her YouTube channel a few years back. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty Kundra launched her YouTube channel a few years back. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)

One thing that most youngsters are finding beneficial during the lockdown period is learning how to cook. With an immense amount of time in hand, and no help available, people have been left to survive on their own in the kitchen. And well, if you are looking for help and trying to stir up something healthy in the period, look no farther.

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra launched her YouTube channel a few years back. While she initially started with workout and yoga videos, the actor gained more popularity when she began sharing her healthy and delicious recipes.

Checkout some of the easiest and healthiest options from Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s huge online cookbook.

Making ice cream with easy ingredients

With summers knocking on the door, a quick fix ice cream is always welcome. With just three ingredients needed to create this masterpiece, your family will be licking off their spoons.

For the healthy ones – Quinoa Khichdi

Khichdi and quinoa seem to be quite boring names but trust Shilpa Shetty to stir up a healthy Indian dish from an ingredient that many get intimidated by. Cheers to a healthy lunch!

Healthy and delicious grilled chicken salad

Well, if you are a health-freak but don’t enjoy vegetarian food, Shilpa Shetty also has an amazing grilled chicken salad recipe for you.

When the son made bread pizza and jam milkshake

What’s cooking without family, right? On Children’s Day, Shilpa Shetty got her son Viaan to help her make a kids’ special bread pizza and jam milkshake.



Cooking with the husband – Sunny Side Eggs

While her son gives her company in various videos, husband Raj Kundra also joined in to make a healthy breakfast of sunny side eggs. Who said men can’t cook?

Mom special – Neer Dosa

Shilpa Shetty also got her mother to make the traditional ‘neer dosa’ on her channel. While the recipe is delicious, the bond between the daughter-mother is more heartwarming to see.

Beetroot and carrot soup

Have you ever imagined beetroot and carrot to be tasty? Trust Shilpa Shetty to create magic with vegetables to make a steamy bowl of soup.

Vegan chocolate avocado pudding

If you thought avocado could only be used in salad, well, here’s an innovative recipe of how to use the vegetable in a pudding.

A fishy affair – Patrani Macchi

For the non-vegetarians, and especially sea food lovers, here’s an easy and healthy option of steam fish, that’s wrapped in banana leaves. A complete traditional affair!

Farah Khan’s special ‘Yakhni Pulao’

Shilpa Shetty called in her friend and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan to join her for an Eid special video to cook Yakhni Pulao. The dish by Farah Khan is quite popular in the Bollywood circuit, and people throng her house to eat some of the delicious pulao.

