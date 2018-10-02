Hear Me, Love Me host Shilpa Shetty Kundra: I have gone on one blind date in my life

Shilpa Shetty is currently hosting Amazon Prime Video show Hear Me, Love Me. Shilpa Shetty is currently hosting Amazon Prime Video show Hear Me, Love Me.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has turned host for Amazon Prime Video show Hear Me, Love Me, speaks about the show, her first blind date and her comeback in films.

Q. Do you think falling in love in today’s time and age has become difficult?

I would not say it is lost but the priorities have changed. The way people think has changed. I think the beauty lies in efforts and it goes beyond looks. This (Hear Me, Love Me) is very old school which appealed to me.

Q. Have you been on a blind date?

Back in the day, we did not speak much about dating because we were part of the industry. We had limited choices because you meet people from the industry. I started my career when I was 17, I was literally in 12th when I did Baazigar. It is not that I have dated many people. I started going out with this one guy from college, but we could not keep in touch because I got busy with work. By end of it all, who does not want to fall in love. It is everyone’s quest. I was also on the lookout too.

Having said that, yes, I have gone on one blind date in my life and let me tell you, I wanted to kill my friends for setting it up. It did not go well. Love is blind, but you are not.

Q. Are you looking forward to more work on the web platform?

I am open to it. It works in my scheme of things. I am open to getting back to movies. I want to act also because now my son is 6-years-old. I am ready for it now. I had closed the door earlier. I cannot do things half-heartedly. I was not in the frame of mind to do a film and that is why I chose YouTube and television.

I have been in the industry for so long but to be relevant in this time and age, I think that is a bigger achievement. To try and do different stuff. I moved from big screens to small screens and now I am on OTT. Doing something on the radio too. So, I enjoy this. Till I do not get to chew on something different, I cannot exist.

Couldn’t be more excited to finally play cupid in your lives 💘@HearMeLoveMe_ @PrimeVideoIN #HearMeLoveMe trailer out now! https://t.co/HeA2OPAiGe — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) September 18, 2018

Q. Hear Me, Love Me is a dating show and this is the first time a Bollywood actor is heading it. Do you see yourself as a trendsetter?

I think I always ended up doing things that were trendsetting. I never bothered about being the first actress to be on television judging a dance reality show. Even now, I prefer to be on television.

Q. So, now that you have announced that you want to come back in the industry. What sort of characters are you looking forward to?

If I want to do a film, my character has to be age appropriate. I am not looking for a female-oriented script. I am very clear about that. I am not somebody who wants to play a college-going character. Films have changed, so I would want to do stuff that will cater to today’s palette. Something I would enjoy watching. Having said that, it will be a difficult choice to make because I have done so much work in my life and have played so many characters already. For me to say yes, it has to be different.

