Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Shiksha Mandal trailer: Gauahar Khan and Gulshan Devaiah star in series on education scams

Also starring Pawan Malhotra in a pivotal role, Shiksha Mandal will premiere on MX Player on September 15.

gauahar khanShiksha Mandal will stream from September 15 on MX Player.

Streaming platform MX Player on Monday unveiled the first trailer of its upcoming original show, Shiksha Mandal. The series, said to be inspired by true events, revolves around scams in the education sector of the country.

The video doesn’t reveal much, which is just as well, since many trailers often unwittingly play spoil sport and tell you the entire story in a matter of two minutes. The quick cuts help as well.

Talking about Shiksha Mandal, director Syed Ahmad Afzal said in a statement, “While Shiksha Mandal is a story inspired by true events, we’ve tried to ensure that the narrative is as gripping as it is realistic. It’s an added advantage for us that we have talented actors like Gauahar, Gulshan, and Pavan sir, who have shown faith in the script and me.”

Gauahar Khan, who plays a cop in Shiksha Mandal, added, “I am happy that I am a part of Shiksha Mandal, and it’s my first time as a cop. It’s a challenging role for me, and I hope I can do complete justice to it. Shiksha Mandal revolves around the education scam, which is of concern as we are the largest and most intelligent population, and we need to ensure that we give everyone an equal and fair opportunity to be educated. It is something we must strive to work towards.”

Also starring Gulshan Devaiah and Pawan Malhotra in pivotal roles, the series will premiere on MX Player on September 15.

