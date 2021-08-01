Streaming in August 2021: Shershaah, Dial 100, Bhuj The Pride of India

As August arrives, prepare yourself to watch a variety of content on several streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, BookMyShow Stream, Voot and several others. From crime thrillers, action dramas to romantic comedies, there is something or other for fans of every genre. So, mark your calendar as we list all the movies and web series which would start streaming this month.

Netflix

Navarasa

Streaming on: August 6

Suriya in Navarasa. (Photo: Netflix) Suriya in Navarasa. (Photo: Netflix)

The Tamil anthology Navarasa consists of nine short films based on nine ‘rasas’ (emotions) – anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder. It features actors Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Siddharth, Prakash Raj, Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Aishwarya Rajessh in films directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, K.V. Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad and Halitha Shameem. Apart from exploring nine emotions, the film also taps into different genres.

The Kissing Booth 3

Streaming on: August 11

The hit rom-com, based on books of the same name by Beth Reekles, starring Joey King, Jacob Elordi, and Joel Courtney, is returning with its last season. The official synopsis of the show reads, “It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee. Whose heart will Elle break as The Kissing Booth trilogy comes to an end?”

Comedy Premium League

Streaming on: August 20

Comedy Premium League will start streaming on August 20 on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix) Comedy Premium League will start streaming on August 20 on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

The new comedy series, Comedy Premium League, promises to not “just tickle your funnybone but also fracture it”. It will have sixteen comedians, divided into four teams, who will compete to become comedy champions. The four teams which will be competing for the winner’s title are Lovable Langoors (Amit Tandon, Samay Raina, Rytasha Rathore and Aadar Malik), Naazuk Nevle (Mallika Dua, Rahul Subramanian, Urooj Ashfaq and Rahul Dua), Gharelu Gilaharis (Kenny Sebastian, Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka and Aakash Gupta) and IDGAF Iguanas (Sumukhi Suresh, Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi and Sumaira Shaikh).

Apple TV Plus

Mr Corman

Streaming on: August 6

A poster of Mr Corman. A poster of Mr Corman.

Written, directed, produced by and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the comedy-drama Mr Corman follows the story of Josh Corman, an artist at heart but not by trade. He fails to realise his dream of becoming a musician and his fiancee leaves him too. Despite knowing he still has a lot to be thankful for, he suffers from anxiety, loneliness and self-doubt. Described as “darkly funny, oddly beautiful and deeply heartfelt”, Mr Corman focuses on the generation of 30-somethings, which is “rich with good intentions, poor with student loans and working to become grown-ups sometime before they’re senior citizens.”

CODA

Streaming on: August 13

A poster of CODA. A poster of CODA.

Written and directed by Siân Heder, CODA is centred around a seventeen-year-old girl Ruby (Emilia Jones), the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as an interpreter for her parents and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat. But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams. The show won big at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

See Season 2

Streaming on: August 27

A poster of See season two. A poster of See season two.

The basic premise of See, available for streaming on Apple TV, is of humanity set in the distant future after a deadly virus has wreaked havoc. Without the sense of sight, society has had to find new ways to survive. With Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) as the central figure, the second season will see him trying to reunite his torn-apart family while hoping to get away from war and politics, only if it were that easy. The emergence of his nemesis brother Edo Voss (Dave Bautista) will only complicate matters.

MX Player

Balcony Buddies

Streaming on: August 1

Balcony Buddies stars Amol Parashar and Aisha Ahmed. (Photo: MX Player/YouTube) Balcony Buddies stars Amol Parashar and Aisha Ahmed. (Photo: MX Player/YouTube)

Starring Aisha Ahmed and Amol Parashar, Balcony Buddies is about an accidental friendship between two strangers in lockdown who have only one thing in common – a balcony facing each other. Sunanda (Ahmed) is bored out of her wits in lockdown and yoga is her only saviour until one day she notices a stranger across the balcony imitating her asanas. Just when she is about to get creeped out, the stranger asks her if she could teach him yoga. Thus begins the story of Sunanda and Prateek (Parashar), aka the Balcony Buddies.

Amazon Prime Video

Shershaah

Streaming on: August 12

Vikram Batra’s biopic Shershaah will premiere on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video. Vikram Batra’s biopic Shershaah will premiere on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

Based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra who was killed by enemy fire during the 1999 Kargil War, the Vishnu Varadhan directorial features actor Siddharth Malhotra in the lead role. The title of the film refers to Batra’s code name. The film also stars Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema, Captain Batra’s fiancee who never married after he was martyred. It traces the journey of Captain Vikram Batra from his age of innocent romance to his sacrifice for the country.

Kuruthi

Streaming on: August 11

Prithviraj-starrer Kuruthi releases on August 11. Prithviraj-starrer Kuruthi releases on August 11.

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Kuruthi is having a direct-to-OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on August 11. Directed by Manu Warrier and produced by Prithviraj, the film is a thriller which looks like an edge-of-the-seat experience from its teaser. Apart from Prithviraj, Kuruthi features a stellar supporting cast, which includes Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamukoya, Srinda, Manikandan R Achari, Navas Vallikkunnu, Naslen, and Sagar Surya.

Modern Love S2

Streaming on: August 13

Modern Love is an anthology series based on the New York Times’ column and weekly podcast. Available on Amazon Prime Video, the second season will have eight episodes, with storylines of the old flame being reignited, friends vs lovers, romance with an ex’s ex, one-night stand, exploration of sexuality etc.

ZEE5

Dial 100

Streaming on: August 6

Manoj Bajpayee in Dial 100. Manoj Bajpayee in Dial 100.

The crime thriller, helmed by Rensil D’Silva, has actors Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles. Bajpayee plays a cop Nikhil Sood who begins his shift in the control room just like any other day. But a strange call from a woman named Seema Palwa (Neena Gupta) leaves him in a difficult situation. His wife and son have been taken hostage by her. She has lost her child and she holds Bajpayee’s Sood responsible for her tragedy. The trailer of the film suggests a plot similar to Halle Berry’s 2013 physiological thriller The Call.

200 – Halla Ho

Streaming in: August

Amol Palekar in 200 – Halla Ho. Amol Palekar in 200 – Halla Ho.

Starring Amol Palekar, Barun Sobti, Rinku Rajguru, Sahil Khattar, Saloni Batra, Indraneil Sengupta, and Upendra Limay, the ZEE5 original film 200-Halla Ho is inspired by true event. According to the makers, it follows the story of “200 Dalit women” who “took law and justice in their own hands by lynching a gangster/robber/serial rapist in open court.” The film marks Amol Palekar’s return to the movies after a decade.

Voot

Bigg Boss OTT

Streaming on: August 8

Karan Johar will host Bigg Boss OTT on Voot. (Photo: Karan/Instagram)

Television’s most popular reality show now has a digital version. Bigg Boss OTT will start streaming on Voot on August 8. Hosted by Karan Johar, it will have the contestants locked up inside the Bigg Boss house for six weeks. A few of the top performers will also get a chance to be on the main show — Bigg Boss 15 that will air on Colors, with Salman Khan as the host.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Streaming on: August 13

Ajay Devgn in a still from Bhuj: The Pride of India. Ajay Devgn in a still from Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk star in this film which takes a slice out of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Like any patriotic drama, Bhuj: The Pride of India also boasts of some heavy-duty dialogues and songs laced with the spirit of patriotism. It follows IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik (Devgn) who ensured India’s victory by re-constructing the Bhuj airbase along with the help of 300 women from a local village in Madhapar.

SonyLIV

Shantit Krantit

Streaming in: August

The Marathi comedy series is directed by Sarang Sathaye and Paula McGlynn. It follows the story of three friends, played by actors Abhay Mahajan (Shreyas), Alok Rajwade (Dinar) and Lalit Prabhakar (Prasanna), who take a road trip to Goa.

Ayngaran

Streaming in: August

Aathira is here to unravel all the mysteries and to finally face the harsh truth!

Watch Thittam Irandu, Streaming exclusively on Sony LIV.#ThittamIranduOnSonyLIV #PlanBOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/tgEIkiM1x6 — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 31, 2021

The social drama, Ayngaran starring GV Prakash and Mahima Nambiar, is a thriller about an engineer, whose inventions are rejected by society. But his life takes a turn when his invention saves a child from a manhole. Directed by Ravi Arasu, the Tamil drama also stars Kaali Venkat, Hareesh Peradi and Aruldoss.

Kasada Thapara

Streaming in: August

Kasada Thapara has a diverse cast. Kasada Thapara has a diverse cast.

The upcoming Tamil-language anthology is produced by Venkat Prabhu and directed by Chimbu Devan. The movie, with the tagline “Tales of Madras”, has six different angles in a single story. The cast comprises Harish Kalyan, Shathnu, Sundeep Kishan, Venkat Prabhu, Premgi Amaren, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vijayalakshmi, and Regina Cassandra in lead roles. Kalaiyarasan, Tamizh Padam-fame Mirchi Shiva, Aravind Akash, Jai, and Janani Iyer are also a part of the film and will play supporting characters.

BookMyShow Stream

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Streaming on: August 27

Zac Efron as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Zac Efron as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is about the infamous American serial killer Ted Bundy (Zac Efron) from the point of view of his live-in girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins). The official synopsis of the film reads, “1969. Ted (Zac Efron) is crazy-handsome, smart, charismatic, affectionate. And cautious single mother Liz Kloepfer (Lily Collins) ultimately cannot resist his charms. For her, Ted is a match made in heaven, and she soon falls head over heels in love with the dashing young man. A picture of domestic bliss, the happy couple seems to have it all figured out … until, out of nowhere, their perfect life is shattered. Ted is arrested and charged with a series of increasingly grisly murders. Concern soon turns to paranoia—and, as evidence piles up, Liz is forced to consider that the man with whom she shares her life could actually be a psychopath.”

Lionsgate Play

Spiral

Streaming on: August 6

The official synopsis of the film reads, “A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. It is the ninth instalment in the Saw film series.” Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, it stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Streaming on: August 13

Directed by Sascha Penn, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel set in the 1990s that will chronicle the early years of Kanan Stark, the character first played by executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Dr. Death

Streaming on: August 20

Starring Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer, Christian Slater, Alec Baldwin AnnaSophia and Robb, the film is based on a hit podcast and inspired by the terrifying true story of Dr Christopher Duntsch, a young and charismatic star in the Texas medical community. Patients who visit Dr Duntsch for routine spinal surgeries start leaving permanently maimed or dead, two fellow surgeons and a young Assistant District Attorney set out to stop him.