As Sherni releases on Amazon Prime, Vidya Balan decodes her social media game

Bollywood star Vidya Balan’s Sherni released today on Amazon Prime Video. The actor has been promoting the Amit V Masurkar film for the last few days. While she dons the uniform of a forest officer in the film, the promotion has come with quite a few fashion statements from Vidya. In the last few weeks, her Instagram page looked straight out of a fashion magazine. Confessing that she has never been quite an active social media user, Vidya told indianexpress.com that her updates depend on her mood.

“I am quite a reluctant social media person and it totally depends on my mood. As for the latest photos, well, I am also not someone who enjoys dressing up all the time. However, all these animal and jungle-themed outfits for Sherni promotions are just too much fun,” she shared.

Also Read | How Vidya Balan stopped playing by the rules and became Bollywood’s sherni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

The actor also had an AMA session on Instagram recently and was asked by a fan to pick between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing a photo with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, she’d replied, ‘My SRK’. On being asked whether life is like a movie set as she is married to a producer, Vidya smiled to share, “Not at all, it’s like two people living together who share the same interests. They have their own share of good and bad days, sometimes they have a laugh and they also fight.”

She further shared what keeps the couple busy while they are at home, “We do share a love for films and also we consume a lot of content together. Most of the times our choices also match and we actually watch a lot of stuff together.” Vidya and Siddharth Roy Kapur got married in 2012 after dating each other for a few years.

Vidya Balan’s Sherni is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.