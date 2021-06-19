Sherni, Loki, Jagame Thandhiram: What to watch this weekend

The content library of Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, ZEE5, MX Player, and others have some interesting additions this week. While watching your favourite stars on the big screen is still a distant dream, spend your weekend with them from the comfort and safety of your home. Here are the shows and movies you can binge-watch this weekend.

Title Platform Language Penguin Town Netflix English Loki Disney Plus Hotstar English DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Amazon Prime Video English Silver Skates Netflix Russian, English Cheraathukal Neestream, Saina Play, First Shows, Zinea, Cave, FilMe, Kode, Roots Video and Limelight Malayalam The Gift: Season 3 Netflix Turkish Katla Netflix English Black Summer: Season 2 Netflix English Hospital Playlist: Season 2 Netflix Korean Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens Netflix Indonesian The Republic of Sarah Voot Select English Headspace Unwind Your Mind Netflix English Rhyme Time Town Season 2 Netflix English Workin’ Moms Season 5 Netflix English Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat ft Karunesh Talwar Amazon Prime Video Hindi, English Sherni Amazon Prime Video Hindi El Corazon De Sergio Ramos S2: La Leyenda de Sergio Ramos Amazon Prime Video Spanish In the Name of God Aha Telugu Jagame Thandhiram Netflix Tamil Elite: Season 4 Netflix Spanish The Rational Life Netflix Korean The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Netflix English A Family Netflix Japanese Rurouni Kenshin: The Final Netflix Japanese Fatherhood Netflix English So Not Worth It Netflix Korean Scumbag BookMyShow Stream English True Adventures of the Wolfboy BookMyShow Stream English Official Secrets BookMyShow Stream English Luca Disney Plus Hotstar English Physical Apple TV Plus English Evil Season 2 Voot Select English

Jagame Thandhiram: Netflix

Dhanush’s gangster drama Jagame Thandhiram premiered on Netflix on Friday. In her review of the movie, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Dhanush-in-veshti strides across sleety England streets in slo-mo, doing Rajini but wisely keeping it low key, channelling the street-smart, lovable scamp he specialises in, when not going all out gangsta familiar to us from such cracking films as Vada Chennai. Serviceable. Just about.”

Sherni: Amazon Prime Video

Amit Masurkar directorial Sherni stars Vidya Balan, Brijendra Kala, Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadha and Ila Arun. Balan plays an IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer trying to maintain the balance between humans and wildlife. The official synopsis of Sherni reads, “A jaded forest officer (Vidya Balan) leads a team of trackers and locals intending to capture an unsettled tigress, while battling intense obstacles and pressures, both natural and man-made.” For Masurkar, the film is an “intricately-layered story, exploring the complex issues of conflict between humankind and animals.”

After ending on a cliffhanger, the Korean drama Hospital Playlist returned with Season 2 on June 17. It stars Jo Jung-suk, Jung Kyung-ho, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jeon Mi-do and Kim Dae-myung. The series chronicles the lives of five doctors, Lee Ik-jun (Jo Jung-suk), Ahn Jeong-won (Yoo Yeon-seok), Kim Jun-wan (Jung Kyung-ho), Yang Seok-hyeong (Kim Dae-myung), and Chae Song-hwa (Jeon Mi-do), who have been friends since medical school. While they are prolific surgeons, they have also got on a band on the side.

Loki: Disney Plus Hotstar

The second episode of Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki dropped during the week on Disney Plus Hotstar, and it deepened the mystery that was introduced in the first episode. After getting his orientation at Time Variance Authority (TVA), Loki is recruited by Mobius to hunt for the ‘Variant Loki’ who is causing chaos in the sacred timeline and has escaped their arrest on numerous occasions.

Luca: Disney Plus Hotstar

In his 4.5 star review of Luca, indianexpress.com’s Kshitij Rawat wrote, “Luca is a celebration of childhood friendships, but it also tackles the theme of acceptance of the ‘other’. While the film makes it clear that the bond between Luca and Alberto is platonic, their relationship and the horrified reaction by humans to their true appearance can be interpreted as echoing the experiences of the LGBTQ community. Luca is a film that is open to multiple interpretations — sea monsters can serve as the metaphor for any marginalised group. It is a continual delight, a film that will make you feel warm, fuzzy and wanting for more.”