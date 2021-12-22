Shehnaaz Gill takes a dig at Bigg Boss in hilarious new Netflix video with Lucifer. Watch

Netflix India teased its audience with a few posters on Tuesday that featured Shehnaaz Gill with Lucifer and Nawazuddin Siddiqui with the stars of Squid Game but on Wednesday, the streaming platform dropped a hilarious Playback 2021 video where they merged some of the most popular shows on the platform with a hilarious cameo.

The video features Nawazuddin Siddiqui participating in one of the games of Squid Game with his trademark witty humour. He also features in a scene from Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. Shehnaaz Gill, who earlier teased the audience with a Bigg Boss-like caption, was featured in a scene with Lucifer star Tom Ellis. In another scene, she was seen with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao in The White Tiger.

Tanmay Bhatt features prominently in the video as he gives some advice to Dhanush in Jagame Thandhiram, he also enters the bank robbery on Money Heist with an intention to vlog it. Sonu Sood appears in the video in scenes from Mimi and Stranger Things and the makers have given him some hilarious dialogues.

Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia appears in a scene from Sex Education where she is blessing Maeve and Otis.

Netflix India’s YouTube channel shared the video with the description, “We wanted to commemorate the rollercoaster of a year that went by, so we put together an epic compilation of some of our most loved shows and films with just one small twist. We introduced one new character to each of these scenes. The ultimate crossover for the Netflix India Playback 2021. Featuring Shehnaz Gill, Tanmay Bhat, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sima Taparia, Sonu Sood & Biswapati Sarkar.”