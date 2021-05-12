It is Shehnaaz Gill vs Sidharth Shuka in LOL jodi challenge, watch video to see who emerges a clear winner

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were recently challenged by comedians Sunil Grover and Gaurav Gera for a ‘no laugh’ task on Twitter. Staying true to their words, SidNaaz, as their fans lovingly call them, gave a tough fight. On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video uploaded the fun video on its YouTube channel, which had the four of them connecting over a video call for the competition.

Sadly for Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s fans, the actors landed up in different teams — Sidharth joined Sunil while Shehnaaz and Gaurav were partners. As the competition was set to start, Shehnaaz claimed that she would beat Sidharth. What followed was a hilarious ride as they played fun games and told some bad jokes to each other. While Sidharth kept pulling Shehnaaz’s leg, Sunil and Gaurav added their own punches to make the interaction entertaining.

The first round had them playing ‘Wrong answer’, and the next one had them attempting to make each other laugh. While Shehnaaz’s jokes landed a few times, Sidharth’s punches were largely flat. However, their chemistry was clearly visible. In a funny scene, Shehnaaz is seen crying at Sidharth and Sunil’s attempts. She also said that as she cannot understand English, she could not comprehend their jokes. However, he ended up laughing at all of her one-liners.

Watch the video to see who won the ultimate LOL jodi challenge:

Comedy reality show LOL-Hasse Toh Phasse launched last week on Amazon Prime Video. Taking a dig at the show, Sidharth had said on Twitter last week that he would have won if he was a part of the show. “Agar main iss ghar mein hota, toh pakka jeet jata 😐,” wrote Sidharth Shukla. As fans agreed to the same, the streaming platform’s official handle also heaped compliments on him by posting, “aap jaha jaate ho waha se jeet ke hi aate ho 👑.”

While the platform agreed with him, contestants Sunil Grover and Gaurav Gera soon jumped into the conversation and told Sidharth that the show is not as easy as it seems. They also included Shehnaaz, and challenged the two for a competition, which the Bigg Boss 13 besties heartily accepted. And in no time, ‘SidNaazOnLOL’ started trending on Twitter with fans demanding them to be on the show.

LOL – Hasse Toh Phasse sees 10 comedians competing against each other for six hours, with two main objectives — keeping a straight face through and making the others laugh. Hosted by Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, the series has Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Ankita Shrivastava, Cyrus Broacha, Gaurav Gera, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Sunil Grover and Suresh Menon as contestants.