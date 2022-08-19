Shefali Shah explains the difference between Delhi Crime Season 1 and 2: ‘It’s not just them as cops…’

The much appreciated Netflix series Delhi Crime is coming back with its second season next week. The cast of the show – Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Dugal, has been promoting the show and in a recent interaction, Shah explained the core difference between the two seasons.
Delhi Crime Season 1 was based on the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. With years of research behind it, the show initially premiered at Sundance and was bought by Netflix. The second season of the show is a “fictionalised version of true crime”, she explained to Galatta Plus. Talking about the core difference, the Darlings actor said, “I think the difference between seasons one and two is that over there, there was a crime and these characters came into the picture. Over here, there are the characters so the investment in the characters has become even more, and there is a crime. Now it’s not just them as cops, it’s also them as people. It is all of it and more,” she said.
Delhi Crime was the first Indian show to win the Outstanding Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards in 2020. The show was widely appreciated by critics and audience, and turned out to be a gamechanger for Shefali Shah, who played the lead role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.
In the chat, Shefali added that the core of the show is not going to change. “The core of Delhi Crime is not going to change, in terms of it is a procedural. It is raw, real, gritty. It’s not melodramatic, it’s not about sensationalising a case or a moment. the characters are so strong and embedded that whatever is happening is their reaction to the situations around them,” she said.
Delhi Crime Season 2 starts streaming on Netflix from August 26. Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Gopal Dutt also reprise their roles from the first season.
