She-Hulk trailer brings back Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, but fans are concerned about ‘unfinished’ CGI

Marvel Studios on Tuesday debuted the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, starring Tatiana Maslany as the titular hero. The trailer has drawn mixed reactions; while fans of the character are glad to see her in live-action form, others have criticised the CGI.

The trailer also brings back Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner and Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky/Annihilation, who originally appeared in The Incredible Hulk–the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s second film. She-Hulk is created by Jessica Gao and has been described by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige as a ‘half-hour legal comedy’.

We’re introduced to Jennifer Walters a high-profile lawyer who’s appointed the face of a new superhero law division at her firm. She undergoes the same ‘transformation’ as Banner, and finds that she has Hulk-like superpowers. The trailer has the typical mix of action with comedy, with jokes directed at how good Jennifer’s body looks in her She-Hulk form. The trailer ends with Jennifer carrying her Tinder date in her arms.

The reaction was mixed. One person wrote in the YouTube comments section, “It looks really good and really fun. My only thing, though it’s really fun, is the CGI on Jennifer is just a tiny bit off but maybe it’ll get touched up if not eh it’s whatever.” Another person commented, “Looking forward to this. CGI looks a little weird but whatever I get it. As long as it’s fun I’ll suspend my disbelief.” A third fan wrote, “I agree with other people that the CGI looks weird, but I still think it looks good. She hulk is a very different super hero from other ones especially from what I know of the original comics.”

It’s the eighth Disney+ show set in the MCU, following WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and the upcoming Ms Marvel. She-Hulk will be released on Disney+ on August 17.