Marvel Studios announces She Hulk, Ms Marvel and Moon Knight series

Marvel Studios is set to keep their fans hooked to the screens with an interesting line up of series that will be available on Disney’s streaming platform Disney+.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on Friday announced three new series at the ongoing D23 Expo in California – She Hulk, Ms Marvel and Moon Knight

She Hulk, also known as Jennifer Walters, is Bruce Banner aka Hulk’s cousin in the comics. She inherits Hulk’s powers after receiving an emergency blood transfusion from Banner. “Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the MCU. Jennifer Walters is a Hulk, she’s a lawyer and she’s going to star in a show unlike anything we’ve done before,” Feige revealed.

Kevin Feige also announced action adventure series Ms Marvel that will introduce Kamala Khan to Marvel fans. Kamala is a teenage Pakistani American from New Jersey. She has shapeshifting abilities and took up the title of Ms Marvel after her idol Carol Danvers became Captain Marvel. Talking about Ms Marvel, Feige said, “You will meet her in her Disney+ series and then you will see her in our films.”

Another Marvel character getting a Disney+ series is Moon Knight. Feige described Moon Knight as “a new action-adventure series that is something very unique and exciting for us.” Moon Knight revolves around Marc Specter who is a mercenary-turned-superhero.